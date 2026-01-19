2026 Ramadan Demo

Hosted by
About this event
While tickets are free, we kindly suggest a $5 to $15 donation to help cover expense.
Please arrive in time for Maghrib.
While tickets are free, we kindly suggest a $5 to $15 donation to help cover expense.
Please only choose this option if you want a vegetarian meal.
While tickets are free, we kindly suggest a $5 to $15 donation to help cover expense.
Please only choose this option for a child meal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!