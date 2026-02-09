2026 RAM/SWANA Conference: Kickoff & Tours

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About this event
Tuesday March, 31 at 6PM
Kickoff the conference at LaunchPad Golf the Meadows at Mystic Lake! Join us for networking while you hit a few golf balls and enjoy some apps and drinks. Golf bays accommodate up to six (6) golfers.
A ticket comes with complimentary apps and one (1) drink ticket.
Tuesday March, 31 at 4PM
The heating and cooling systems at Mystic Lake Casino were aging and needed to be replaced. The goal was to provide the best long-term economic value, while working towards the overall sustainability goals of the Community. Hydronics - a process where heating and cooling is achieved with tempered water running through piping and coils, was chosen for several reasons, including the benefit of removing approximately 6,000 pounds of refrigerant from the property. This tour will walk you through the new Hydronics plant on property and discuss the efficiency and environmental benefits of this process.
Tuesday March, 31 at 4PM
Come tour the Midwest’s largest food waste composting facility, Dakota Prairie Composting! Enjoy a quick presentation in our office building and then hop on a bus for a driving tour of the site.
Tuesday March, 31 at 4PM
Liberty is committed to partnering with industry leaders to help inspire a more sustainable planet. Liberty is continuously striving to find new and better ways to reclaim, recycle, reuse, and repurpose the more than 215 million end-of-life tires the Company collects annually for renewable solutions that benefit the long-term health of the world. As the market leader in tire recycling management in North America, diverting more than 4.5 billion pounds of rubber from landfills each year, Liberty’s passion is to make the world a better place to live for generations to come by boldly changing the way the industry approaches sustainability. Learn more at www.libertytire.com.
*Attendees must wear work boots with ankle support, no tennis or athletic shoes and strongly encouraged to wear clothing that can get dusty.
Tuesday March, 31 at 4PM
Details coming soon!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!