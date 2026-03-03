2026 Ranch Olympics

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About this event
$
Spectators are welcome to attend at no cost! We simply ask that all guests wear closed-toe shoes for safety.
Come out to meet our incredible horses, explore the ranch, and learn more about the meaningful work we do in our community. We look forward to seeing you there! 🐴✨
Participation is open to individuals 18 years and older. Competitors will engage in a variety of interactive games that highlight and demonstrate the valuable skills our students and volunteers gain at Triple H Ranch, while offering spectators meaningful insight into the impact of our programs.
All entry fees will go directly toward essential equipment and supplies needed to support our therapeutic riding lessons.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!