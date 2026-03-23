Range Iron Pride

Hosted by

Range Iron Pride

About this event

2026 Range Iron Pride Festival

919 6th St S

Virginia, MN 55792, USA

Rainbow Sponsorship item
Rainbow Sponsorship
$1,000

 Time Frame:

July-July, to coincide with the lead up to and included annual festival

     Investment: $1,000+ annual contribution (in-kind and/or cash donation) 

            Details: Sponsors may choose which benefits they utilize




Benefits 

How we will show our gratitude for your generous investment:

  • Printed logo recognition at all Pride events, including but not limited to:
    • Weekly Thursday events
    • Special events
    • Tabling at all local community events
  • Monthly social media recognition as a partner
  • Small logo on all printed material distributed for Pride festival
  • Sign visible from sidewalk at our base location on Chestnut Street in Virginia
  • Logo recognition on our website landing page
  • Your organization's website link displayed on our website
  • Word of mouth referrals as a “Queer Friendly” community partner
  • Standing invitation to attend any and all of our events
  • PLUS - Gold level sponsor for Pride festival, which includes:
    • Complimentary 10x10 vendor booth space, with 1 table
    • Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival
    • Logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage 
    • Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media
    • 12 month listing of your organization on our Range Iron Pride Community Directory web page


Community Impact 

How we will use your generous investment:

  • Weekly community gatherings of Range Iron Pride community, such as:
    • Mental Health First!
    • Gayme Night
    • Third Thursday Social Time
    • Finally Thursday
    • Bonus Thursday
  • Special events 
  • Community education, focusing on the Queer community and allies
  • Annual Pride festival (second Saturday in August)
  • Mental health activities, events and support
  • Youth activities, events and support
  • Elder activities,events and support
  • Other community organizations/partners activities, events and support
Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$500

Gold sponsors receive:

  • a complimentary 10x10 vendor booth space in the park with 1 table. Must also register as a vendor.
  • logo placement on RangeIronPride.org
  • Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival
  • logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage
  • a sponsor sign with your logo on-site at the Range Iron Pride festival
  • on-stage acknowledgements from our MC
  • Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media
  • Listing on our Community Resources page on IronPride.org until next Range Iron Pride
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$250
  • logo placement on RangeIronPride.org
  • Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival
  • logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage
    a sponsor sign with your logo on-site at the Range Iron Pride festival
  • on-stage acknowledgements from our MC
  • Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media
  • Listing on our Community Resources page on IronPride.org until next Range Iron Pride
Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$100
  • a sponsor sign with your logo on-site at the Range Iron Pride festival
  • on-stage acknowledgements from our MC
  • A Facebook post thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival.
  • Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media.
  • Listing on our Community Directory page on RangeIronPride.org until next year
In-Kind Agreement Sponsorship item
In-Kind Agreement Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Choose this option if any part of your sponsorship has been approved as in-kind. This payment option is for the cash portion of your sponsorship.

Vendor item
Vendor
Pay what you can

Enter your organization level here:

Small Non-Profit (Less than $149,999 annual budget) $25

Large Non-Profit More than $150,000 annual budget) $100

Small Business (fewer than FTE 25 employees) $25

Large Business (more than FTE 25 employees) $100


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