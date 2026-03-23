2026 Range Iron Pride Festival

Time Frame:
July-July, to coincide with the lead up to and included annual festival
Investment: $1,000+ annual contribution (in-kind and/or cash donation)
Details: Sponsors may choose which benefits they utilize
Benefits
How we will show our gratitude for your generous investment:
- Printed logo recognition at all Pride events, including but not limited to:
- Weekly Thursday events
- Special events
- Tabling at all local community events
- Monthly social media recognition as a partner
- Small logo on all printed material distributed for Pride festival
- Sign visible from sidewalk at our base location on Chestnut Street in Virginia
- Logo recognition on our website landing page
- Your organization's website link displayed on our website
- Word of mouth referrals as a “Queer Friendly” community partner
- Standing invitation to attend any and all of our events
- PLUS - Gold level sponsor for Pride festival, which includes:
- Complimentary 10x10 vendor booth space, with 1 table
- Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival
- Logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage
- Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media
- 12 month listing of your organization on our Range Iron Pride Community Directory web page
Community Impact
How we will use your generous investment:
- Weekly community gatherings of Range Iron Pride community, such as:
- Mental Health First!
- Gayme Night
- Third Thursday Social Time
- Finally Thursday
- Bonus Thursday
- Special events
- Community education, focusing on the Queer community and allies
- Annual Pride festival (second Saturday in August)
- Mental health activities, events and support
- Youth activities, events and support
- Elder activities,events and support
- Other community organizations/partners activities, events and support
Time Frame:
July-July, to coincide with the lead up to and included annual festival
Investment: $1,000+ annual contribution (in-kind and/or cash donation)
Details: Sponsors may choose which benefits they utilize
Benefits
How we will show our gratitude for your generous investment:
- Printed logo recognition at all Pride events, including but not limited to:
- Weekly Thursday events
- Special events
- Tabling at all local community events
- Monthly social media recognition as a partner
- Small logo on all printed material distributed for Pride festival
- Sign visible from sidewalk at our base location on Chestnut Street in Virginia
- Logo recognition on our website landing page
- Your organization's website link displayed on our website
- Word of mouth referrals as a “Queer Friendly” community partner
- Standing invitation to attend any and all of our events
- PLUS - Gold level sponsor for Pride festival, which includes:
- Complimentary 10x10 vendor booth space, with 1 table
- Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival
- Logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage
- Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media
- 12 month listing of your organization on our Range Iron Pride Community Directory web page
Community Impact
How we will use your generous investment:
- Weekly community gatherings of Range Iron Pride community, such as:
- Mental Health First!
- Gayme Night
- Third Thursday Social Time
- Finally Thursday
- Bonus Thursday
- Special events
- Community education, focusing on the Queer community and allies
- Annual Pride festival (second Saturday in August)
- Mental health activities, events and support
- Youth activities, events and support
- Elder activities,events and support
- Other community organizations/partners activities, events and support