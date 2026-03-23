2026 Range Iron Pride Festival

Time Frame:

July-July, to coincide with the lead up to and included annual festival

Investment: $1,000+ annual contribution (in-kind and/or cash donation)

Details: Sponsors may choose which benefits they utilize













Benefits

How we will show our gratitude for your generous investment:

Printed logo recognition at all Pride events, including but not limited to:

Weekly Thursday events Special events Tabling at all local community events

Monthly social media recognition as a partner

Small logo on all printed material distributed for Pride festival

Sign visible from sidewalk at our base location on Chestnut Street in Virginia

Logo recognition on our website landing page

Your organization's website link displayed on our website

Word of mouth referrals as a “Queer Friendly” community partner

Standing invitation to attend any and all of our events

PLUS - Gold level sponsor for Pride festival, which includes:

Complimentary 10x10 vendor booth space, with 1 table Facebook posts thanking you for your sponsorship in the days/weeks leading up to the festival Logo inclusion on Range Iron Pride festival signage Inclusion in our post-event thank you message on our website and social media 12 month listing of your organization on our Range Iron Pride Community Directory web page







Community Impact

How we will use your generous investment: