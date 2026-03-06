2026 Rattle the Chains Disc Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Registration for your (3) three-person team.
Individual registration for one (1) team member. Three members are needed for each team.
Sponsorship includes
• Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages & lunch for players)
• Company name and logo prominently featured on banner at main tournament entrance to park.
• Company name and logo featured on website, Facebook and in all promotional material relating to the disc golf tournament. Presenting sponsor will be thanked before and after awards ceremony.
• Presenting sponsor will be included in title during radio promotional spots on various media.
Sponsorship includes
• Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players)
• Company name and logo prominently featured throughout the venue.
• Company name and logo on website and Facebook.
• Company name and logo featured on banner at registration tables and in tents.
• Sponsors will be mentioned during award presentation.
Sponsorship includes
• Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players)
• Company name and logo featured throughout the venue.
• Company name and logo on website and Facebook.
• Sponsors will be mentioned during award presentation.
Sponsorship includes
• Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players)
• Company name and logo featured throughout the venue.
• Company name and logo on website and Facebook.
• Company name and logo featured on digital photos given to entrants.
Sponsorship includes
• Entry for 1 team (3 players) for the tournament. (Gift bags, tourney discs, beverages and lunch for players)
• Company name and logo featured at entertainment area.
• Company name and logo on website and Facebook.
Sponsorship includes
• Exclusive name signage featured at tee box or basket on one hole.
• Company name and logo on website and Facebook.
This is for a chance to win an awesome prize and/or the "pot" of money from our 50/50 raffle! Don't miss out!
