2026 RCSC Friendly Tournament & Transcend the Field

This is not a ticket, the free enrollment for the program can be found below. This is a dedicated donation portal for funding our trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive program, which is only possible through donations. All donations are tax deductible in accordance with 501(c)3 laws.
This ticket is for RCSC's Friendly Tournament occurring on Saturday, May 16th. All players register as individual participants and are auto-drafted onto teams balanced by their skills, experience, and selected level of competition. This ticket includes swag items and a team jersey. All sales are final - no changes, edits, or refunds permitted.
This ticket is to purchase a specialized customization to the provided team jersey with a custom name and/or number printed on the back. Once the order has been placed, all sales are final - there are no changes, edits, or refunds permitted. Please choose your name/number/size carefully.
This free ticket is for enrollees in RCSC's annual Transcend the Field Event on Sunday, May 17th. It is for any who identify as gender non-conforming and tournament registration is not required. All match attendees who complete this registration will be provided with a free 2025 Transcend the Field shirt in their indicated size. Contact [email protected] with questions.
