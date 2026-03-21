The Reading League Minnesota

Hosted by

The Reading League Minnesota

About this event

2026 Reading League Minnesota Conference (in person)

6155 Earle Brown Dr

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, USA

Conference - TRL Member rate
$145
Available until Sep 1

This is a special rate for The Reading League Minnesota members only.


Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $170.

Conference - non member
$175
Available until Sep 1

Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $200.

Conference admission + TRL membership fee
$185
Available until Sep 1

This rate includes conference admission PLUS a membership for one year.


Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $210.

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