2026 Reading League Minnesota Conference (in person)

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About this event
This is a special rate for The Reading League Minnesota members only.
Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $170.
Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $200.
This rate includes conference admission PLUS a membership for one year.
Early bird ticket pricing ends September 1. Registration after 9/1/26 will be $210.
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