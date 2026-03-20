2026 Realtist Week Events

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About this event
Day of Worship
🕙 11:00 AM (arrive by 10:45 am by the welcome desk)
📍 Light of Joy
7458 GA-85
Riverdale, GA 30274
We begin this week grounded in faith and unity.
Join us as we come together in worship, setting the tone for a week of purpose and impact.
Attire: Royal Blue encouraged
Mix & Mingle Day
Theme: Wind Down Wednesday with a Taco Twist
🕕 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Crystal Lake Village Community Clubhouse
3117 Alhambra Circle
Hampton, GA 30228
An evening to connect, build, and grow together.
Real estate professionals and community partners are invited to enjoy a relaxed and vibrant networking experience.
✨ Food
🎶 Music
💃🏽 Dancing
🤝 Meaningful Connections
Fair Housing Day – Educational Class
Topic: Where We Are Today & How AI is Affecting Us
🕚 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 Fayette County Library
1821 Heritage Parkway
Fayetteville, GA 30214
This powerful session will explore the current state of fair housing and the evolving role of technology and AI in our industry.
A must-attend for professionals committed to staying informed, ethical, and impactful.
$
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