2026 Realtist Week Events

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Day of Worship

🕙 11:00 AM (arrive by 10:45 am by the welcome desk)

📍 Light of Joy

7458 GA-85

Riverdale, GA 30274





We begin this week grounded in faith and unity.

Join us as we come together in worship, setting the tone for a week of purpose and impact.

Attire: Royal Blue encouraged