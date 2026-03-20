Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

About this event

2026 Realtist Week Events

Day of Worship
Free

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Day of Worship
🕙 11:00 AM (arrive by 10:45 am by the welcome desk)
📍 Light of Joy

7458 GA-85

Riverdale, GA 30274


We begin this week grounded in faith and unity.
Join us as we come together in worship, setting the tone for a week of purpose and impact.

Attire: Royal Blue encouraged

Mix & Mingle Day
Free

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Mix & Mingle Day
Theme: Wind Down Wednesday with a Taco Twist
🕕 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Crystal Lake Village Community Clubhouse

3117 Alhambra Circle

Hampton, GA 30228


An evening to connect, build, and grow together.
Real estate professionals and community partners are invited to enjoy a relaxed and vibrant networking experience.

✨ Food
🎶 Music
💃🏽 Dancing
🤝 Meaningful Connections

Fair Housing Day
Free

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Fair Housing Day – Educational Class
Topic: Where We Are Today & How AI is Affecting Us
🕚 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 Fayette County Library

1821 Heritage Parkway

Fayetteville, GA 30214


This powerful session will explore the current state of fair housing and the evolving role of technology and AI in our industry.
A must-attend for professionals committed to staying informed, ethical, and impactful.

Add a donation for Atlanta South Realtist Association, Inc.

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