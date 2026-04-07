2026 Recital Gifts & Flowers - Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

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13" Warmie Brand Puppy
Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.
Infused with lavender essential oils.
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
14" plush monkey
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Bag of Sour Skittles
13" Warmie Brand Puppy
Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.
Infused with lavender essential oils.
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Bag of Original Skittles
13" Warmie Brand Puppy
Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.
Infused with lavender essential oils.
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Bag of Sour Skittles
14" plush monkey
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Bag of Original Skittles
14" plush monkey
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.
Infused with lavender essential oils.
JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.
Live flower Bouquet
Long stem, black silk flower with glitter and JHDCo. ribbon tied around stem.
Long Stem, rainbow silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.
Long stem, purple silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.
Long stem, pink silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.
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