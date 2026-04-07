Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

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Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

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2026 Recital Gifts & Flowers - Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

Puppy Warmie item
Puppy Warmie
$20

13" Warmie Brand Puppy

Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.

Infused with lavender essential oils.

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Maddie the Monkey Plush item
Maddie the Monkey Plush
$15

14" plush monkey

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Puppy Warmie + Sour Skittles item
Puppy Warmie + Sour Skittles
$22

Bag of Sour Skittles

13" Warmie Brand Puppy

Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.

Infused with lavender essential oils.

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Puppy Warmie + Original Skittles item
Puppy Warmie + Original Skittles
$22

Bag of Original Skittles

13" Warmie Brand Puppy

Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.

Infused with lavender essential oils.

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Monkey Plush + Sour Skittles item
Monkey Plush + Sour Skittles
$17

Bag of Sour Skittles

14" plush monkey

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Monkey Plush + Original Skittles item
Monkey Plush + Original Skittles
$17

Bag of Original Skittles

14" plush monkey

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Elephant Warmie/Stuffie item
Elephant Warmie/Stuffie
$16

Weighted body that can be warmed in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.

Infused with lavender essential oils.

JHDCo. ribbon tied around the neck.

0
Cow Stuffed Animal item
Cow Stuffed Animal
$10
12" Cow with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around the neck.
0
Crazy Daisy Bouquet item
Crazy Daisy Bouquet
$12
Live flower bouquet
0
Pastel Carnation Bouquet item
Pastel Carnation Bouquet
$12

Live flower Bouquet

0
Black Silk Rose item
Black Silk Rose
$4

Long stem, black silk flower with glitter and JHDCo. ribbon tied around stem.

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Rainbow Silk Rose item
Rainbow Silk Rose
$4

Long Stem, rainbow silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.

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Purple Silk Rose item
Purple Silk Rose
$4

Long stem, purple silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.

0
Pink Silk Rose item
Pink Silk Rose
$4

Long stem, pink silk flower with JHDCo. Ribbon tied around stem.

0
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