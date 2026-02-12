✔️ Premier VIP table for 10 guests (closest to the runway)

✔️ Sponsorship for 10 guests*

✔️Recognition as Presenting Sponsor

✔️Most prominent logo featured on all multimedia materials and event backdrop

✔️Verbal recognition from speakers throughout the evening





As our Title Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a presenting partner of the 2026 Recovery is Beautiful Gala, demonstrating leadership and commitment to recovery in our region. You will also be providing the opportunity for 10 individuals to experience the event.

There are two sponsorship opportunities for this level.