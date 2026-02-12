About this event
✔️ Premier VIP table for 10 guests (closest to the runway)
✔️ Sponsorship for 10 guests*
✔️Recognition as Presenting Sponsor
✔️Most prominent logo featured on all multimedia materials and event backdrop
✔️Verbal recognition from speakers throughout the evening
As our Title Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a presenting partner of the 2026 Recovery is Beautiful Gala, demonstrating leadership and commitment to recovery in our region. You will also be providing the opportunity for 10 individuals to experience the event.
There are two sponsorship opportunities for this level.
✔️One reserved table for 10 guests
✔️Sponsorship for 2 guests*
✔️Logo prominently featured on all photo booth prints and photo backdrop
This unique sponsorship ensures your brand is seen by hundreds of attendees and shared widely across social media as guests post their event photos. It’s a memorable and highly visible way to support recovery while gaining exposure, while supporting 2 additional guests from our recovery community.
There are two Photo Booth Sponsorships available.
✔️One premium table for 10 guests (priority seating near the runway)
✔️Sponsorship for 8 guests*
✔️Prominent logo placement on event multimedia and event backdrop.
Platinum Sponsors receive extensive recognition throughout the event and elevated visibility as a leading supporter of recovery in the Wabash Valley while ensuring 8 additional guests from our recovery community can attend.
✔️One reserved table for 10 guests
✔️Sponsorship for 5 guests*
✔️Logo recognition in event multimedia presentations and event backdrop.
Gold Sponsors receive enhanced brand visibility throughout the evening while expanding access for 5 members of the recovery community to participate.
✔️One reserved table for 10 guests
✔️Sponsorship for 2 guests*
✔️Logo placement on event backdrop
As a Silver Sponsor, you will enjoy a reserved table for your guests while directly supporting access for 2 individuals in recovery to attend this celebratory evening.
The social media sponsorship levels is perfect for organizations or anyone who wants to be recognized as a recovery supporter through our high visibility social media platforms.
*This level does not include tickets and is limited to organizations with less than 25 employees
A general admission table includes seating for 10 guests, making it a perfect option for groups who want to experience the Recovery is Beautiful event together. Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, awards, and a powerful fashion show celebrating recovery, all while supporting an important cause.
Reserve a table to share this inspiring night with colleagues, friends, or family, and join us in making a difference in our community!
General admission tickets provide a single seat at a shared table of 10, offering a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the Recovery is Beautiful event in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Guests will experience an inspiring evening of dinner, awards, and a powerful fashion show celebrating recovery, along with the chance to connect with others who share a passion for this important cause.
Join us for a night of hope, celebration, and community!
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