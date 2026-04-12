2026 Red Carpet Gala Tickets

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Only 1 available! Seats 7 guests with VIP reserved seating with Miss America Cassie Donegan, name displayed on the table, plus sponsor recognition on signage and announced from the stage during the gala. Includes dinner. You will receive a professional photo of your table with Miss America Cassie Donegan.
Seats 8 guests with VIP reserved seating, name displayed on the table, plus sponsor recognition on signage and announced from the stage during the show. Includes dinner. You will receive a professional photo of your table with Miss America Cassie Donegan.
Seats 8 guests with reserved table seating and dinner. Name listed on signage.
Non-reserved seat at a table (includes dinner)
Non-reserved seat for TriStar or Child age 13 and Under)
$
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