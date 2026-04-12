Miss Tennessee Opportunity

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Miss Tennessee Opportunity

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2026 Red Carpet Gala Tickets

Miss America Table item
Miss America Table
$2,500

Only 1 available! Seats 7 guests with VIP reserved seating with Miss America Cassie Donegan, name displayed on the table, plus sponsor recognition on signage and announced from the stage during the gala. Includes dinner. You will receive a professional photo of your table with Miss America Cassie Donegan.

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Impact Table item
Impact Table
$1,000

Seats 8 guests with VIP reserved seating, name displayed on the table, plus sponsor recognition on signage and announced from the stage during the show. Includes dinner. You will receive a professional photo of your table with Miss America Cassie Donegan.

0
Host Table item
Host Table
$750

Seats 8 guests with reserved table seating and dinner. Name listed on signage.

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Individual Ticket item
Individual Ticket
$85

Non-reserved seat at a table (includes dinner)

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Individual Child Ticket item
Individual Child Ticket
$55

Non-reserved seat for TriStar or Child age 13 and Under)

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