2026 Red Gala

2010 US-380

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Patriot Sponsor
$5,000
Share your love for Veterans by sponsoring all three tables for the Honor Guard and their guest!

Also Included:

Front Row Table for 8

VIP Room Access for 8

1 candidate table for you or a guest

Premium advertising at the event and on social media prior

VIP Sponsor
$3,000
With this sponsorship, you are the 'Host' of the VIP Room and will be offered the opportunity to address the guests

Also Included:

Front Row Table for 8

VIP Room Access for 8

1 candidate table for you or a guest

Premium advertising at the event and on social media prior

Spirit Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship shows your patriotic spirit with your advertising located prominently on the bar!

Also Included:

Front Row Table for 8

VIP Room Access for 8

1 candidate table for you or a guest

Premium advertising at the event and on social media prior

Yellow Rose Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship shows your love of Texas flowers, with advertising displayed on various arrangements at the event. Also Included:

Table for 8

VIP Room Access for 8

1 candidate table for you or a guest

Premium advertising at the event and on social media prior.

Lone Star Sponsor
$2,000
Table for 8

VIP Room Access for 8

1 candidate table for you or a guest

Premium advertising at the event and on social media prior

Spur Sponsor
$1,000
Table for 8

Name displayed on your table

Advertising at event and social media

Group Table
$1,000
Group Table includes dinner, open bar, silent auction. The cost cannot have a split payment by guests. Please have guests reimburse purchaser if desired.


Individual Ticket
$85

Open Seating includes dinner, open bar, silent auction

All attendees purchasing individual tickets will be seated in Open Seating. The open seating tables will not be held for groups, so please arrive early if you wish to sit with friends.  If you wish to sit with friends, we suggest you purchase a Group Table or Sponsorship to ensure group seating. 


VIP Room
$45

Grants entry to the VIP Room, where you can meet the speaker and some other dignitaries.

Candidate Table
$25

Provides one candidate table in Foyer and covering

