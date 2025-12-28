End HIV OK, inc.

2026 Red Ribbon Ball

4322 N Western Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Full event ticket with reserved seating for 1 guest and 2 drink tickets.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1) Full event access with reserved seating for 4 guests and 2 drink tickets per person,

2) Inclusion as a corporate sponsor in the program, corporate listing on media wall at the event, on stage recognition during the program.

VIP Corporate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1) Premium dinner seating for 8 guests, table champagne service, and 2 drink tickets per person,

2) Inclusion as a table sponsor in the program, corporate listing on media wall at the event, on stage recognition during the program, corporate logo displayed on video screens at various points during the event,

3)Integration into End HIV Oklahoma social media campaign surrounding the event.

Supporting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1) Prime dinner seating for 8 guests, table champagne service, and 2 drink tickets per person,

2) Inclusion as supporting sponsor in all printed and electronic materials related to the event,

3) Category exclusivity (No other competitive brands to your core business will be listed within the sponsorship category),

4) Logo inclusion on media wall at the event, on stage recognition during the program, corporate logo displayed on video screens at various points during the event,

5) Integration into End HIV Oklahoma social media campaign surrounding the event.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1) Prime dinner seating for 8 guests, table champagne service, and 2 drink tickets per person,

2) Corporate logo placement on the End HIV Oklahoma “Event” webpage for a year with direct accessibility to your company website,

3) Premier name recognition inclusion as a Presenting Sponsor and all printed and electronic materials related to the event,

4) Category exclusivity (no other competitive brands to your core business will be listed within this sponsorship category),

5) Logo inclusion on media wall at the event, on stage recognition during the program, corporate logo displayed on video screens at various points of the event,

6) Opportunity for logo'd merchandise distributed to all attendees,

7)Integration into End HIV Oklahoma social media campaign surrounding the event.

