Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Warrior Memorial Reefs Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Reels & Spears Gulf Classic

3824 Hatteras Ln

Panama City Beach, FL 32408, USA

Earl- Bird Boat/ Team Registration
$250
Available until Jul 31

Registration includes all members/ team of anglers( No Max) per boat (reels OR spears), and grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Registration includes: Six (6) dinner/ meal following September 10, 2026 Captain's meeting at TBA, and tournament raffle tickets (1) per Team Member. **Price does not include boat, gas, angling/fishing/ dive or (spear) fishing equipment, entrance into Calcutta, ice or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

General Boat/ Team Registration
$300
Available until Sep 6

Registration includes all members/ team of anglers( No Max) per boat (reels OR spears), and grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Registration includes: Six (6) dinner/ meal following September 10, 2026 Captain's meeting at TBA, and tournament raffle tickets (1) per Team Member. **Price does not include boat, gas, angling/fishing/ dive or (spear) fishing equipment, entrance into Calcutta, ice or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Late Team/ Boat Registration
$350

Registration includes all members/ team of anglers( No Max) per boat (reels OR spears), and grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities. Registration includes: Six (6) dinner/ meal following September 10, 2026 Captain's meeting at TBA, and tournament raffle tickets (1) per Team Member. **Price does not include boat, gas, angling/fishing/ dive or (spear) fishing equipment, entrance into Calcutta, ice or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

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