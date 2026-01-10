Hosted by

2026 Reeltown Junior League Sponsorship

Individual Sponsor Donation
$50

Your name will be placed on our donations "Thank you" banner.

Adopt a Player
$125

Help a child play ball! This sponsorship will go towards RJL's scholarship program to pay for a child's registration.

Team Sponsorship
$300

Your business name will be printed on the back of the team's jerseys and your business advertised on RJL social media.

Equipment Sponsorship
$500

Your business will appear on the banner for equipment sponsors which hangs on the dugout and advertisement on RJL social media.

League Sponsorship
$1,000

Your business recognized on filed at
Opening Day, business will appear on sponsor banner, and weekly advertisement on RJL social media.

