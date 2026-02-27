2026 Reentry Connections: Collaboration for Change Conference

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Join us for the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026, a one-day event dedicated to supporting second chances and strengthening communities. This conference brings together formerly incarcerated individuals, employers, service providers, policymakers, and community leaders to address the challenges of reentry and explore impactful solutions for reducing recidivism.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and take action in supporting successful reentry.
Are you a student passionate about criminal justice reform, social work, public policy, or community advocacy? The RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026 offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with professionals in the field, and learn firsthand about the challenges and solutions surrounding reentry.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
This discounted rate is available exclusively for students with a valid student ID.
Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and be part of the movement for successful reentry and criminal justice reform.
Join us at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026 with your colleagues or community partners at a discounted rate! Our Small Ticket Bundle provides 10% savings on four registrations, allowing you to engage with key conversations on reentry, second-chance employment, and community collaboration.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
Support the movement for second chances while saving on registration—secure your Small Ticket Bundle today!
Bring your team and maximize your impact at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026 with our Large Ticket Bundle! This bundle offers a 20% discount on eight registrations, making it the perfect option for organizations, businesses, and community groups committed to supporting second chances and reentry success.
Your Ticket Includes:
✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops
✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry
✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates
✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch
✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions
Invest in education, empowerment, and second chances—secure your Large Ticket Bundle today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!