2026 Reentry Connections: Collaboration for Change Conference

Join us at the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026 with your colleagues or community partners at a discounted rate! Our Small Ticket Bundle provides 10% savings on four registrations, allowing you to engage with key conversations on reentry, second-chance employment, and community collaboration.





Your Ticket Includes:

✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops

✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry

✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates

✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch

✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions



Support the movement for second chances while saving on registration—secure your Small Ticket Bundle today!