2026 Reentry Connections: Collaboration for Change Conference

Join us for the RAWNY Reentry Connections Conference 2026, a one-day event dedicated to supporting second chances and strengthening communities. This conference brings together formerly incarcerated individuals, employers, service providers, policymakers, and community leaders to address the challenges of reentry and explore impactful solutions for reducing recidivism.



Your Ticket Includes:

✔️ Full-day access to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout workshops

✔️ Panels and Keynotes featuring individuals directly involved in Reentry

✔️ Networking & Resource Fair – Connect with employers, service providers, and housing advocates

✔️ Continental Breakfast & Buffet Lunch

✔️ Awards Ceremony honoring reentry champions



Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and take action in supporting successful reentry.