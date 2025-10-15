2026 Region VIII CRC Social Ticket

A Social Ticket grants full access to all non-technical, networking, and entertainment events during the CRC weekend. It’s ideal for spouses, guests, and members who wish to experience the social side of the conference.
Your Social Ticket Includes:
- 🎉 Welcome Party – Kick off CRC with live music, local food, and Southern hospitality at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack.
- 🍻 Hospitality Suite Access – Enjoy nightly networking with regional peers, light snacks, and refreshments.
- 🏙️ Local Experience Event – Take part in an offsite social highlighting the best of Little Rock’s entertainment and culture.
- 🎩 Blue Jeans & Bowties Golden Gavel Gala – Celebrate ASHRAE excellence with dinner, drinks, and dancing during the region’s most anticipated awards night.
