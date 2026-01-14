2026 Lodging for ERC Conference

Select this option to stay in the Wanamaker Suite. The Wanamaker Suite is located on the second floor on the girls side. It has a private bathroom, kitchenette (microwave, minifridge, sink) and porch. This includes linen service: bed linens will be provided.

Select this option to stay in the Wanamaker Suite. The Wanamaker Suite is located on the second floor on the girls side. It has a private bathroom, kitchenette (microwave, minifridge, sink) and porch. This includes linen service: bed linens will be provided.

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