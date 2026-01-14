Eastern Regional Conference Churches of God

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Eastern Regional Conference Churches of God

About this event

2026 Lodging for ERC Conference

1550 Doubling Gap Rd

Newville, PA 17241, USA

Lodging: Dorm Room Sunday Night Per Person
$30

Select this option to stay in a dorm room Sunday night. For quantity, please select the amount of people you are registering to stay on Sunday night.

Lodging: Dorm Room Monday Night Per Person
$30

Select this option to stay in a dorm room Monday night. For quantity, please select the amount of people you are registering to stay on Monday night.

Lodging: Wanamaker Suite Sunday Night Per Person
$48
Select this option to stay in the Wanamaker Suite. The Wanamaker Suite is located on the second floor on the girls side. It has a private bathroom, kitchenette (microwave, minifridge, sink) and porch. This includes linen service: bed linens will be provided.
Lodging: Wanamaker Suite Monday Night Per Person
$48
Select this option to stay in the Wanamaker Suite. The Wanamaker Suite is located on the second floor on the girls side. It has a private bathroom, kitchenette (microwave, minifridge, sink) and porch. This includes linen service: bed linens will be provided.
Lodging: Cabin Rental Sunday Night Per Person
$68
Please contact [email protected] if you wish to rent a cabin. There is an additional $15 per person fee for the cabin (please select the next option to adjust the per person rate). Cabins can sleep up to 10 people.
Lodging: Cabin Per Person Fee Sunday Night
$15
Please select the amount of people staying in the cabin Sunday night in the quantity field. The cabins sleep up to 10 people.
Lodging: Cabin Rental Monday Night
$68
Please contact [email protected] if you wish to rent a cabin. There is an additional $15 per person fee for the cabin (please select the next option to adjust the per person rate). Cabins can sleep up to 10 people.
Lodging: Cabin Per Person Fee Monday Night
$15
Please select the amount of people staying in the cabin Monday night in the quantity field. The cabins sleep up to 10 people.
Lodging: RV With Electric Hook-up Sunday Night
$25
To stay at camp in your own RV Sunday night, select this option. Camp has electric hook-ups available.
Lodging: RV With Electric Hook-up Monday Night
$25
To stay at camp in your own RV Monday night, select this option. Camp has electric hook-ups available.
Mountain View Suite Sunday Night
$85

Select this option to stay in a Mountain View Suite Sunday night.

Mountain View Suite Monday Night
$85

Select this option to stay in a Mountain View Suite Monday night.

Nurses Room Sunday Night Per Person
$48
Nurses Room Monday Night Per Person
$48
Directors Room Sunday Night Per Person
$48
Directors Room Monday Night Per Person
$48

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