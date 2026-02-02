2026 Regional Annual Conference

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About this event
If you plan on joining all events and meals the 2026 Annual Regional Conference has to offer, please select this ticket. It includes the Sunday night dinner and session, Monday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), and Tuesday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner). Save $15 with this option!
When selecting this option, please skip the attendee and meal ticket options. Please scroll to lodging accomodations (if desired) or check out.
Attend the Sunday Night Pre-Session at 6 PM on the Clay as Us from Executive Director Nathan Buck. Does not include dinner, please select the meal separately.
*Please note, the total ticket option includes this session. If you have selected the total ticket option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Sunday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
For those attending conference sessions on Monday.
*Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Monday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
For those attending conference sessions on Tuesday.
*Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Tuesday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
This is for active and retired spouses of clergy. Registration is free; meals are extra. (Please be sure to select the appropriate number of meals from the regular meal options below.)
Enjoy dinner at camp on Sunday night at 5 PM before Sunday's pre-session! Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Sunday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Eat breakfast at camp on Monday morning at 7 AM before you start your day. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
End the sessions on Monday by eating dinner at camp. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Start the day with breakfast at camp at 7 AM Tuesday. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
End the conference sessions on Tuesday by eating dinner at camp. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).
*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.
**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Please list the names of those who will be voting delegates for your congregation. Not all purchasers will have this information. We would encourage the Pastor to fill out this information. This does not include credentialed pastors who are already included in voting.
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