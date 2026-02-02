2026 Regional Annual Conference

Eat breakfast at camp on Monday morning at 7 AM before you start your day. Please be sure to select the correct quantity based on how many people you are registering at once (additional delegates and/or spouses).



*Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out.



**If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.