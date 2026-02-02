2026 Regional Annual Conference Retiree Registration

Attend the Sunday Night Pre-Session at 6 PM with Executive Director Nathan Buck on the Clay as Us. Does not include dinner, please select the meal separately. *Please note, the total ticket option includes this session. If you have selected the total ticket option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Sunday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.