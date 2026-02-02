Eastern Regional Conference Churches of God

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Eastern Regional Conference Churches of God

About this event

2026 Regional Annual Conference Retiree Registration

1550 Doubling Gap Rd

Newville, PA 17241, USA

RETIREE ONLY Total Ticket (Sun - Tues Sessions and Meals)
Free

If you plan on joining all events and meals the 2026 Annual Regional Conference has to offer, please select this ticket. It includes the Sunday night dinner and pre-session, Monday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), and Tuesday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner). When selecting this option, please skip the attendee and meal ticket options. Please scroll to lodging accomodations (if desired) or check out.

Attendee: Sunday Night Pre-Session
Free

Attend the Sunday Night Pre-Session at 6 PM with Executive Director Nathan Buck on the Clay as Us. Does not include dinner, please select the meal separately. *Please note, the total ticket option includes this session. If you have selected the total ticket option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Sunday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.

Attendee: Monday Conference Sessions
Free

For those attending conference sessions on Monday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Monday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.

Attendee: Tuesday Conference Sessions
Free

For those attending conference sessions on Tuesday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Tuesday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.

Attendee: Spouse of Clergy
Free

This is for active and retired spouses of clergy. Registration is free; meals are extra. (Please be sure to select the appropriate number of meals from the regular meal options.)

Meal: Sunday Dinner
Free

Enjoy dinner at camp on Sunday night at 5 PM before Reggie McNeal's pre-session! *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Sunday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Sunday Dinner
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Sunday night.

Meal: Monday Breakfast
Free

Eat breakfast at camp on Monday morning at 7 AM before you start your day. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Monday Breakfast
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending breakfast Monday.

Meal: Monday Lunch
Free

Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Monday Lunch
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending lunch Monday.

Meal: Monday Dinner
Free

End the sessions on Monday by eating dinner at camp. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Monday Dinner
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Monday.

Meal: Tuesday Breakfast
Free

Start the day with breakfast at camp at 7 AM Tuesday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Tuesday Breakfast
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending breakfast Tuesday.

Meal: Tuesday Lunch
Free

Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Tuesday Lunch
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending lunch Tuesday.

Meal: Tuesday Dinner
Free

End the conference sessions on Tuesday by eating dinner at camp. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.

Spouse Meal: Tuesday Dinner
$13

Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Tuesday.

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