2026 Regional Annual Conference Retiree Registration

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About this event
If you plan on joining all events and meals the 2026 Annual Regional Conference has to offer, please select this ticket. It includes the Sunday night dinner and pre-session, Monday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), and Tuesday sessions and meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner). When selecting this option, please skip the attendee and meal ticket options. Please scroll to lodging accomodations (if desired) or check out.
Attend the Sunday Night Pre-Session at 6 PM with Executive Director Nathan Buck on the Clay as Us. Does not include dinner, please select the meal separately. *Please note, the total ticket option includes this session. If you have selected the total ticket option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Sunday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
For those attending conference sessions on Monday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Monday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
For those attending conference sessions on Tuesday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this selection. If you have selected the total ticket option, please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you plan to attend Tuesday sessions, along with any other sessions, meals, and lodging you require.
This is for active and retired spouses of clergy. Registration is free; meals are extra. (Please be sure to select the appropriate number of meals from the regular meal options.)
Enjoy dinner at camp on Sunday night at 5 PM before Reggie McNeal's pre-session! *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Sunday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Sunday night.
Eat breakfast at camp on Monday morning at 7 AM before you start your day. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending breakfast Monday.
Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending lunch Monday.
End the sessions on Monday by eating dinner at camp. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Monday.
Start the day with breakfast at camp at 7 AM Tuesday. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like breakfast Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending breakfast Tuesday.
Eat lunch at camp on Monday in between sessions. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like lunch Tuesday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending lunch Tuesday.
End the conference sessions on Tuesday by eating dinner at camp. *Please note the total ticket option includes this meal. If you have selected the total ticket, option please go directly to lodging accommodations or check out. **If you are making à la carte selections, be sure to include this if you would like dinner Monday as well as all other sessions, meals and lodgings you require.
Select this option if your spouse will be attending dinner Tuesday.
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