2026 Regional Conference — Sponsorship & Exhibitor Registration

-Centrally located exhibitor booth, up to two tables
-4 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and the Gala 4 Student Registrations (medical or premedical) to the Conference and the Gala
-Reserved Gala Table & Special Acknowledgements at Gala
-Optional opportunity to address attendees at Gala
-Opportunity to hold 1-hour speaking or workshop session
-Exhibitor listed in the Diamond Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program
-Logo Featured on Conference Tote Merchandise LMSA Conference Hub App
-Instagram Post to acknowledge sponsor alongside other Diamond Sponsors
-Inclusion in all conference correspondence
-Centrally located exhibitor booth, up to two tables
-3 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and the Gala 3 Student Registrations (medical or premedical) to the Conference and the Gala
-Opportunity to hold 1-hour speaking or workshop session
-Exhibitor listed in the Platinum Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App
-Instagram Post to acknowledge sponsor alongside other Platinum Sponsors
-Inclusion in all conference correspondence
-Centrally located exhibitor booth
-2 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and Gala and 2 Student Registrations (medical or pre-medical) to the Conference and the Gala
-Exhibitor listed in Gold Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App
-Standard exhibitor booth
-2 Exhibitor Conference Registrations 2 Student Registrations (medical or pre-medical) to the Conference
-Exhibitor Listed in Silver Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App
-Standard exhibitor booth
-2 Exhibitor Conference Registrations
-Exhibitor Listed in Bronze Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App
Through your General Conference Sponsorship, your organization will receive prominent recognition for its support of our Annual Midwest Conference. This includes verbal acknowledgments during conference programming, logo placement on event materials and signage throughout the venue, and recognition across our official social media platforms before, during, and after the event.
Through a meal sponsorship, your organization will receive prominent recognition for supporting the cost of food for one or more conference meals. Prior to each sponsored meal, conference organizers will publicly acknowledge your organization’s contribution, highlight any upcoming events or announcements from your organization, and encourage attendees to visit your table at the Exhibitor Fair.
In addition, your organization may request a private room during the sponsored meal period to host an informational session or meeting with conference attendees.
Our 36th annual Midwest Conference will conclude with our signature Gala to
bring together attendees, celebrate award winners, and acknowledge and
congratulate our 2026 graduating LHS+ students. Your support will include
verbal acknowledgments, logo placement throughout the event, acknowledgment on our social media, and you will be allowed to bring in your own banner/self-promotion items.
There are various opportunities for us to host networking events between
students, residents, and physicians. You and your organization will get recognition for hosting this event on our conference program and acknowledgment on our social media.
Access to conferences and networking events is often limited for students coming
from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds. This scholarship will
support one student who will be selected on the basis of financial need and a statement of purpose. These funds will be used to fund conference registration and travel accommodations to a pre-medical or medical student. Your organization will also be recognized during the conference's opening ceremony, and the selected student will be notified of your sponsorship and be given a certificate.
Your full page Ad will be listed in listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.
Your Half page Ad will be listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.
Your quarter page Ad will be listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.
Conference Registration for 33 High School Students
