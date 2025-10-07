Latino Medical Student Association Midwest

Hosted by

Latino Medical Student Association Midwest

About this event

2026 Regional Conference — Sponsorship & Exhibitor Registration

1530 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53233, USA

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

-Centrally located exhibitor booth, up to two tables


-4 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and the Gala 4 Student Registrations (medical or premedical) to the Conference and the Gala


-Reserved Gala Table & Special Acknowledgements at Gala


-Optional opportunity to address attendees at Gala

-Opportunity to hold 1-hour speaking or workshop session


-Exhibitor listed in the Diamond Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program


-Logo Featured on Conference Tote Merchandise LMSA Conference Hub App


-Instagram Post to acknowledge sponsor alongside other Diamond Sponsors


-Inclusion in all conference correspondence

🪙 Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

-Centrally located exhibitor booth, up to two tables


-3 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and the Gala 3 Student Registrations (medical or premedical) to the Conference and the Gala


-Opportunity to hold 1-hour speaking or workshop session


-Exhibitor listed in the Platinum Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App


-Instagram Post to acknowledge sponsor alongside other Platinum Sponsors


-Inclusion in all conference correspondence

🥇 Gold Sponsor
$2,000

-Centrally located exhibitor booth


-2 Exhibitor Registrations to the Conference and Gala and 2 Student Registrations (medical or pre-medical) to the Conference and the Gala


-Exhibitor listed in Gold Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App

🥈 Silver Sponsor
$1,000

-Standard exhibitor booth


-2 Exhibitor Conference Registrations 2 Student Registrations (medical or pre-medical) to the Conference


-Exhibitor Listed in Silver Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App

🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$500

-Standard exhibitor booth


-2 Exhibitor Conference Registrations


-Exhibitor Listed in Bronze Sponsors Sponsorship Page within Conference Program LMSA Conference Hub App

LMSA Midwest Conference Sponsor
$1,000

Through your General Conference Sponsorship, your organization will receive prominent recognition for its support of our Annual Midwest Conference. This includes verbal acknowledgments during conference programming, logo placement on event materials and signage throughout the venue, and recognition across our official social media platforms before, during, and after the event.

Meal Sponsor
$1,000

Through a meal sponsorship, your organization will receive prominent recognition for supporting the cost of food for one or more conference meals. Prior to each sponsored meal, conference organizers will publicly acknowledge your organization’s contribution, highlight any upcoming events or announcements from your organization, and encourage attendees to visit your table at the Exhibitor Fair.


In addition, your organization may request a private room during the sponsored meal period to host an informational session or meeting with conference attendees.

Gala Sponsor
$2,000

Our 36th annual Midwest Conference will conclude with our signature Gala to

bring together attendees, celebrate award winners, and acknowledge and

congratulate our 2026 graduating LHS+ students. Your support will include

verbal acknowledgments, logo placement throughout the event, acknowledgment on our social media, and you will be allowed to bring in your own banner/self-promotion items.

Networking Event Sponsor
$1,500

There are various opportunities for us to host networking events between

students, residents, and physicians. You and your organization will get recognition for hosting this event on our conference program and acknowledgment on our social media.

Conference Travel Award Sponsor
$750

Access to conferences and networking events is often limited for students coming

from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds. This scholarship will

support one student who will be selected on the basis of financial need and a statement of purpose. These funds will be used to fund conference registration and travel accommodations to a pre-medical or medical student. Your organization will also be recognized during the conference's opening ceremony, and the selected student will be notified of your sponsorship and be given a certificate.

Premium Full Page Ad
$400

Your full page Ad will be listed in listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.

Half Page Ad
$250

Your Half page Ad will be listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.

Quarter Page Ad
$150

Your quarter page Ad will be listed in the Partners, Sponsors, & Exhibitor Section of our Conference Program.

High School Ticket Sponsor
$495

Conference Registration for 33 High School Students

Donation
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!