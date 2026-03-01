Minarets Foundation, Inc - Minarets Youth Football

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Minarets Foundation, Inc - Minarets Youth Football

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2026 REGISTRATION - YOUTH FOOTBALL

Add a donation for Minarets Foundation, Inc - Minarets Youth Football

$

PEEWEE - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION item
PEEWEE - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
$140
Available until Apr 30

AGES: 7, 8, 9 - Players must turn 7 years of age by December 31, but not turn 10 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year. **AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

JUNIOR - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION item
JUNIOR - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
$140
Available until Apr 30

AGES: 10, 11, 12 - Players must turn 10 years of age by December 31, but not turn 12 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.

**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

SENIOR - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION item
SENIOR - EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
$140
Available until Apr 30

AGES: 12, 13, 14 - Players must turn 12 years of age by December 31, but not turn 14 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.

**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

PEEWEE - REGULAR REGISTRATION item
PEEWEE - REGULAR REGISTRATION
$180

AGES: 7, 8, 9 - Players must turn 7 years of age by December 31, but not turn 10 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.

**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

JUNIOR - REGULAR REGISTRATION item
JUNIOR - REGULAR REGISTRATION
$180

AGES: 10, 11, 12 - Players must turn 10 years of age by December 31, but not turn 12 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.

**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

SENIOR - REGULAR REGISTRATION item
SENIOR - REGULAR REGISTRATION
$180

AGES: 12, 13, 14 - Players must turn 12 years of age by December 31, but not turn 14 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.

**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**

Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!