2026 REGISTRATION - YOUTH FOOTBALL

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AGES: 7, 8, 9 - Players must turn 7 years of age by December 31, but not turn 10 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year. **AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
AGES: 10, 11, 12 - Players must turn 10 years of age by December 31, but not turn 12 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
AGES: 12, 13, 14 - Players must turn 12 years of age by December 31, but not turn 14 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
AGES: 7, 8, 9 - Players must turn 7 years of age by December 31, but not turn 10 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
AGES: 10, 11, 12 - Players must turn 10 years of age by December 31, but not turn 12 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
AGES: 12, 13, 14 - Players must turn 12 years of age by December 31, but not turn 14 years of age on or before September 1st of the current year.
**AFTER SUBMITTING PAYMENT YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE GOOGLE REGISTRATION FORM LINKED IN YOUR CONFIRMATION EMAIL**
Registration is non-refundable without medical verification.
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