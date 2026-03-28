Midwest Catholic Family Conference

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Midwest Catholic Family Conference

About this event

2026 Registration

225 W Douglas Ave

Wichita, KS 67202, USA

Family Group WEEKEND Adult #1
$145

This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. Children up to 22 years of age still living at home qualify as dependents for a family group. The waiver for the Children's, Middle School and High School Programs are built into the ticket. Completing both is required even if you do not have a child in that age group.

Family Group WEEKEND Adult #2
Free

This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. If there is more than one adult in the family group select this ticket i.e. spouse.

Family Group Child Weekend or One Day
Free

ONLY purchase this ticket if you also selected the Family Group Ticket.

Family Group ONE DAY Adult #1
$90

This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. Children up to 22 years of age still living at home qualify as dependents for a family group. The waiver for the Children's, Middle School and High School Programs are built into the ticket. Completing both is required even if you do not have a child in that age group.

Family Group ONE DAY Adult #2
Free

This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. If there is more than one adult in the family group select this ticket i.e. spouse.

Senior Adult (+62 or disabled) WEEKEND
$55

This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.

Senior Adult (+62 or disabled) ONE DAY
$40

This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.

Adult WEEKEND
$65

This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old.

Adult ONE DAY
$50

This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old.

Child WEEKEND
$35

This is for youth ages 3 years to 22 years of age and still living at home. Under 3 years of age do not need to register. This is not part of the family group ticket.

Child ONE DAY
$25

This is for youth ages 3 years to 22 years of age and still living at home. Under 3 years of age do not need to register. This is not part of the family group ticket.

Priests, Deacon, Religious & Seminarian
Free
Teen Volunteer for Children's Program
Free

Chose this option if you are volunteering for the Children's Program but are NOT participating in the conference yourself and therefore do not need to complete a waiver.

Add a donation for Midwest Catholic Family Conference

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