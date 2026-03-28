2026 Registration

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This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. Children up to 22 years of age still living at home qualify as dependents for a family group. The waiver for the Children's, Middle School and High School Programs are built into the ticket. Completing both is required even if you do not have a child in that age group.
This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. If there is more than one adult in the family group select this ticket i.e. spouse.
ONLY purchase this ticket if you also selected the Family Group Ticket.
This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. Children up to 22 years of age still living at home qualify as dependents for a family group. The waiver for the Children's, Middle School and High School Programs are built into the ticket. Completing both is required even if you do not have a child in that age group.
This ticket is ONLY for a family group i.e. adults registering with dependent children. If there is more than one adult in the family group select this ticket i.e. spouse.
This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.
This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.
This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old.
This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old.
This is for youth ages 3 years to 22 years of age and still living at home. Under 3 years of age do not need to register. This is not part of the family group ticket.
This is for youth ages 3 years to 22 years of age and still living at home. Under 3 years of age do not need to register. This is not part of the family group ticket.
Chose this option if you are volunteering for the Children's Program but are NOT participating in the conference yourself and therefore do not need to complete a waiver.
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