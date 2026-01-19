Southwestern Trojan Youth Football & Cheer

Hosted by

Southwestern Trojan Youth Football & Cheer

About this event

2026 Registration

169 Bentley Ave

Lakewood, NY 14750, USA

Pro Football
$160

For ages 10-11 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Pro Test
Free

For ages 10-11 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Rookie Football
$160

For ages 8-9 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Rookie Football Test
Free

For ages 8-9 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Flag Football
$100

For ages 6-7 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Flag Football Test
Free

For ages 6-7 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Cheer
$100

For ages 6-11 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Cheer Test
Free

For ages 6-11 as of August 1st, 2026.

Price increases by $10 on June 1.

Concessions OPT-OUT
$65

Please charge me $65.00 in addition to my registration cost as my family is unwilling or unable to work a concessions shift or volunteer for any of the following jobs: Football coach, cheer coach, board member or committee chair, announcer for home games, film away games.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!