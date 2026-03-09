2026 Registration Payment

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About this event
Families may choose the buyout option instead of participating in the fundraiser. By selecting this option, your cheerleader will still qualify for and receive all fundraiser prizes, if any.
Families may choose to make an additional donation to help support the program’s general operating costs, such as office supplies, coach appreciation gifts, snacks, and other team needs. All contributions are greatly appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!