Edwardsburg Rocket Cheer

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Edwardsburg Rocket Cheer

About this event

2026 Registration Payment

Registration - Regular Season Price
$125
$125 Registration - Pay over time
Pay what you can
Fundraiser Buyout
$100

Families may choose the buyout option instead of participating in the fundraiser. By selecting this option, your cheerleader will still qualify for and receive all fundraiser prizes, if any.

Donation - Optional
Pay what you can

Families may choose to make an additional donation to help support the program’s general operating costs, such as office supplies, coach appreciation gifts, snacks, and other team needs. All contributions are greatly appreciated.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!