2026 Registration Coastal Georgia Performance Academy (CGPA)Summer Youth Sports Conditioning Camp

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About this event
Enjoy 3 day Session of program training with full access to activities. Camp Shirt Included ( non-consecutive days)
Enjoy 1 day Session of program training with full access to activities.
This option is available for families whose registration is being covered by Coastal Georgia Performance Academy or one of our community sponsors.
Through the generosity of donors and local supporters, we are able to provide sponsored spots to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate—regardless of financial circumstances.
If your child has been approved for sponsorship, please select this option to complete registration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!