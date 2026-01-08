2026 Release & Remember Butterfly Sales and Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
All butterflies purchased will be individually wrapped to be released one at a time. If you would like to purchase multiple butterflies in bulk, consider becoming a sponsor! The cutoff for names to be printed on our "In Memory of" Signs has passed. Any butterflies purchased will be hand written on the signs the morning of the event.
Logo (or business name) on website, social media, event signage, and event tee shirt (if committed by 4/5). 20 butterflies to be released during the event by you or a volunteer. Feel free to supply up to 10 names in memoriam.
Logo (or business name) on website, social media, event signage, and event tee shirt (if committed by 4/5). 40 butterflies to be released during the event by you or a volunteer. Feel free to supply up to 20 names in memoriam.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!