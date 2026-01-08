Hosted by

Friends Of Caroline Hospice Of Beaufort Inc

2026 Release & Remember Butterfly Sales and Sponsorships

Bay St

Beaufort, SC 29902, USA

1 Butterfly item
1 Butterfly
$12

All butterflies purchased will be individually wrapped to be released one at a time. If you would like to purchase multiple butterflies in bulk, consider becoming a sponsor! The cutoff for names to be printed on our "In Memory of" Signs has passed. Any butterflies purchased will be hand written on the signs the morning of the event.

Sponsorship- Friends Level
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 Logo (or business name) on website, social media, event signage, and event tee shirt (if committed by 4/5).  20 butterflies to be released during the event by you or a volunteer. Feel free to supply up to 10 names in memoriam.

Sponsorship- Supporter
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

 Logo (or business name) on website, social media, event signage, and event tee shirt (if committed by 4/5).  40 butterflies to be released during the event by you or a volunteer. Feel free to supply up to 20 names in memoriam.

