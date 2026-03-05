Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

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Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

About this event

2026 Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

El Sol de Nevada Soccer League 1580 Hymer Ave #120

Sparks, NV 89431

Add a donation for Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

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Super Limited Early Bird Tickets
$5
Available until Apr 10

We only have 100 of these early bird single-day tickets! Get them while you can! This ticket is good for any day.

General Admission Single Day Presale
$8
Available until Apr 9

Join us for an epic day at the Flea. This ticket is good for any day.

General Admission Weekend Presale
$12
Available until Apr 9

Spend the whole weekend with us!

General Admission Single Day
$10

Come on down for Friday, Saturday or Sunday! This ticket is day of event pricing and is good for any day.

General Admission Weekend Pass
$15

This is our day of event pricing for the whole weekend at the Flea!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!