2026 I Refer Her Conference

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About this event
When you nominate a woman, she’ll receive full access to all the conference has to offer—including the workshop sessions and materials, plus a dinner and recognition at the Resilience Award Banquet.
When you nominate a woman, you will receive full access to all the conference has to offer at a (discounted price) —including the workshop sessions and materials, plus a dinner at the Resilience Award Banquet.
You will have full access to all the conference has to offer—including the workshop sessions and materials, including dinner at the Resilience Award Banquet.
This ticket grants access to the workshop sessions materials and breakfast.
Grants access to Resilience Award Banquet.
Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.
Support the movement of Women's Empowerment by purchasing a ticket for a woman to attend the conference.
Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.
Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.
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