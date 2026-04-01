Thy Kingdom Come International Church

Hosted by

Thy Kingdom Come International Church

About this event

2026 I Refer Her Conference

1000 NE Multnomah St

Portland, OR 97232, USA

Resilience Award Nomination
$50

When you nominate a woman, she’ll receive full access to all the conference has to offer—including the workshop sessions and materials, plus a dinner and recognition at the Resilience Award Banquet.


Award Nominator
$100

When you nominate a woman, you will receive full access to all the conference has to offer at a (discounted price) —including the workshop sessions and materials, plus a dinner at the Resilience Award Banquet.

General Admission
$125

You will have full access to all the conference has to offer—including the workshop sessions and materials, including dinner at the Resilience Award Banquet.

Health & Wealth Wellness Summit
$40

This ticket grants access to the workshop sessions materials and breakfast.

Resilience Award Banquet Only
$100

Grants access to Resilience Award Banquet.

Donation to I Refer Her 2026- Option A
$300

Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.

Sponsor A Woman
$125

Support the movement of Women's Empowerment by purchasing a ticket for a woman to attend the conference.

Donate to I Refer Her 2026 Option B
$500

Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.

Donate to I Refer Her 2026 Option C
$1,000

Support the movement of Women's Empowerment, Education and Referral by donating.

Add a donation for Thy Kingdom Come International Church

$

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