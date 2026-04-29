NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

Hosted by

NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

About this event

2026 Rev. John C. Stewart Freedom Fund Banquet

2200 Buford Hwy NE Suite 108

Buford, GA 30518, USA

General Admission
$150
Available until Aug 31

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Table for 10
$1,300
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table can seat up to 10 people.

General Admission & 1yr NAACP Membership
$155
Available until Aug 31

Get General Admission to the Banquet and a 1yr Annual Adult Membership with the Gwinnett NAACP (Discount Code not valid for this ticket)

General Admission & 1yr Life Subscribing Membership
$230
Available until Aug 31

Get General Admission to our Freedom Fund Banquet and a 1yr Silver Life Subscribing Membership. Once you make the additional 9 payments of $100 over the course of the next 9yrs you will become a Life Member of the Gwinnett NAACP. (Discount code not available for this ticket)

Add a donation for NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

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