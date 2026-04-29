2026 Rev. John C. Stewart Freedom Fund Banquet

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Table can seat up to 10 people.
Get General Admission to the Banquet and a 1yr Annual Adult Membership with the Gwinnett NAACP (Discount Code not valid for this ticket)
Get General Admission to our Freedom Fund Banquet and a 1yr Silver Life Subscribing Membership. Once you make the additional 9 payments of $100 over the course of the next 9yrs you will become a Life Member of the Gwinnett NAACP. (Discount code not available for this ticket)
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