RISE UP FOUNDATION

Hosted by

RISE UP FOUNDATION

About this event

2026 Reveal the Teal Scholarship Brunch Sponsorship

2716 Plaza Dr

Jefferson City, MO 65109, USA

Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$2,500

The company name will always appear when the event is mentioned. (including radio, newspaper, and social media outlets.) Website ad and digital branding on all materials, on-stage acknowledgement by Emcee, promotional Items/services table, 5 minutes to present your company to audience, signage opportunities for corporate banners/posters throughout the venue, reserved branded table for 8 guests, product/service posts on social media leading up to brunch, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page.

Teal Sponsorship item
Teal Sponsorship
$2,000

Signage opportunities for corporate banners/posters throughout the venue, reserved branded table for 8, one product/service post leading up to event, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page.

Platinum item
Platinum
$1,500

Product/Service post leading up to event on social media, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page, and four tickets to the event.

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page, 3 tickets to the event.

Backdrop Sponsor item
Backdrop Sponsor
$750

Sponsor a Backdrop with our logo alongside yours. This backdrop will serve as a visual highlight during the event and will be prominently featured in photos that will be shared on social media. This is an excellent opportunity to gain publicity for your organization while also demonstrating your support for our mission plus 2 tickets to the event.

Collective Heart Sponsorship item
Collective Heart Sponsorship
$500

Featured as an educational sponsor on the brunch program with your logo and two tickets to the event.

Beverage Sponsor item
Beverage Sponsor
$500

Featured as a beverage sponsor on the brunch program with your logo and two tickets to the event.

Friend of Survivors item
Friend of Survivors
$150

Name in program and one ticket to event.

Add a donation for RISE UP FOUNDATION

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!