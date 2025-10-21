2026 Reveal the Teal Scholarship Brunch Sponsorship

The company name will always appear when the event is mentioned. (including radio, newspaper, and social media outlets.) Website ad and digital branding on all materials, on-stage acknowledgement by Emcee, promotional Items/services table, 5 minutes to present your company to audience, signage opportunities for corporate banners/posters throughout the venue, reserved branded table for 8 guests, product/service posts on social media leading up to brunch, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page.