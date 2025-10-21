2026 Reveal the Teal Scholarship Brunch Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
The company name will always appear when the event is mentioned. (including radio, newspaper, and social media outlets.) Website ad and digital branding on all materials, on-stage acknowledgement by Emcee, promotional Items/services table, 5 minutes to present your company to audience, signage opportunities for corporate banners/posters throughout the venue, reserved branded table for 8 guests, product/service posts on social media leading up to brunch, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page.
Signage opportunities for corporate banners/posters throughout the venue, reserved branded table for 8, one product/service post leading up to event, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page.
Product/Service post leading up to event on social media, logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page, and four tickets to the event.
Logo placement on promotional collateral, branded weekly social media updates leading up to the event, listing on sponsor thank you page, 3 tickets to the event.
Sponsor a Backdrop with our logo alongside yours. This backdrop will serve as a visual highlight during the event and will be prominently featured in photos that will be shared on social media. This is an excellent opportunity to gain publicity for your organization while also demonstrating your support for our mission plus 2 tickets to the event.
Featured as an educational sponsor on the brunch program with your logo and two tickets to the event.
Featured as a beverage sponsor on the brunch program with your logo and two tickets to the event.
Name in program and one ticket to event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!