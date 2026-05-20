SCPF, Inc.'s 2026 Debutante Program Participation Fee

About this event
The Participation Fee supports the full Debutante Program experience, including leadership workshops, enrichment activities, special events, program materials, and the escort’s tuxedo rental. This investment helps cultivate a meaningful and memorable journey rooted in excellence, confidence, and personal growth.
Minimum Balance Requirement: At least $200.00 paid by June 15, 2026
Remaining Balance: May be paid in scheduled increments leading up to the final due date
Remaining Balance: May be paid in scheduled increments leading up to the final due date
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!