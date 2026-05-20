Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc

About this event

SCPF, Inc.'s 2026 Debutante Program Participation Fee

Participation Fee
$800

The Participation Fee supports the full Debutante Program experience, including leadership workshops, enrichment activities, special events, program materials, and the escort’s tuxedo rental. This investment helps cultivate a meaningful and memorable journey rooted in excellence, confidence, and personal growth.

Minimum Payment Due By June 15, 2026
$200

Minimum Balance Requirement: At least $200.00 paid by June 15, 2026

$100.00 Payment Option
$100

Remaining Balance: May be paid in scheduled increments leading up to the final due date

$50.00 Payment Option
$50

Remaining Balance: May be paid in scheduled increments leading up to the final due date

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