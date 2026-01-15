South Texas Engineering Foundation

Hosted by

South Texas Engineering Foundation

About this event

2026 RGV E-week

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

GOLD Level Sponsor

Includes: Logo and representation at all events, One (1) Axe throwing Competition Team, One (1) Gala Dinner Table AND Golf Tournament Tee Box sponsorship Sponsorship; and one Golf team, and any item presented in the 2025 sponsorship packet for this tier of sponsorship.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Silver Sponsor

Includes: half (4 seats) Gala Table Sponsorship ; and one Golf team, and anything presented in the 2025 Sponsorship packet for this tier of sponsorship.

Add a donation for South Texas Engineering Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!