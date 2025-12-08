Rural Health Association of Oklahoma

Hosted by

Rural Health Association of Oklahoma

About this event

Sales closed

2026 RHAO Conference: Exhibitor Registration

200 W Albany St

Broken Arrow, OK 74012, USA

Cornhole Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 4 Conference Registrations* - 2 Corn Hole Teams - Recognition - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information - Sign & Recognition at Corn Hole Event *Promocode for registration will be emailed. All attendees must register through our registration checkout.

Awards Reception Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Awards Reception will take place on the evening of Sept 17th after vendor set-up (official conference opening). Includes recognition in email blasts about Awards Reception and at event. Also includes five-minute welcome following President welcome to Awards Reception. All conference attendees and vendors are invited to attend. Heavy hor d'ouervres and beverages will be served.

Preferred Conference Sponsor/Platinum Organizational Member
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 4 Conference Registrations - 2 Corn Hole Teams - Meal &/or Break Sponsorship & Recognition - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information

Premier Level
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 4 Conference Registrations - 2 Corn Hole Teams - Meal &/or Break Sponsorship & Recognition - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information

Platinum Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 4 Conference Registrations - 2 Corn Hole Teams - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information

Gold Level
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 2 Conference Registrations - 1 Corn Hole Team - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information

Silver Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

INCLUDES: - Booth Space with Table - 2 Conference Registrations - Company Name/Logo on All Printed Materials & on Conference Slide-Show - Company Logo on All Conference T-Shirts - Attendee Contact Information

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!