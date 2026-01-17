2026 Rhomania Scholarship Luncheon

Hosted by
The General Admission Ticket includes entry to the Rhomania Scholarship Luncheon, a seated meal, and an inspiring program in support of the Rhomania Scholarship Fund and its mission to uplift and empower future scholars.
A GA Table ticket offers reserved seating for eight guests to enjoy the Rhomania Scholarship Luncheon together. This option is ideal for families, organizations, or groups who wish to fellowship while supporting the Rhomania Scholarship Fund and investing in the next generation.
Our Full Page Ad offers maximum visibility and impact. This premier placement allows sponsors to fully showcase their business, organization, or message while demonstrating strong support for the Rhomania Scholarship Fund and our commitment to empowering future leaders.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected].
This does not allow access to the luncheon!
The Half Page Ad provides a prominent opportunity to highlight your brand or message while supporting educational excellence. This option offers strong visibility and meaningful recognition in our luncheon program.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected].
This does not allow access to the luncheon!
A Quarter-Page Ad is a great way to show your support while sharing your business name, logo, or congratulatory message. This option offers a balanced level of exposure at an affordable rate.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected]. This does not allow access to the luncheon!
Our Eighth Page Ad is perfect for individuals, small businesses, or organizations who want to participate and show their support for the Rhomania Scholarship Fund with a simple yet impactful presence.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected].
This does not allow access to the luncheon!
The Inside Front Cover Ad offers a highly visible placement at the beginning of the program, ensuring your message is seen immediately. This premium location is ideal for showcasing your brand or dedication to supporting the Rhomania Scholarship Fund.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected]. This does not allow access to the luncheon!
The Back Inside Cover Ad offers prominent placement near the conclusion of the program, ensuring continued visibility as guests reflect on the event. This premium option is perfect for sponsors seeking impactful recognition in support of the Rhomania Scholarship Fund.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected]. This does not allow access to the luncheon!
The Back Cover Ad provides maximum exposure as one of the most sought-after placements in the program. Positioned for lasting visibility, this premium option highlights your business or message while demonstrating strong support for educational excellence.
Please e-mail all ads (print ready) to [email protected]. This does not allow access to the luncheon!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!