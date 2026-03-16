2026 Rhythm Routes: Exploring Dance Traditions of the African Diaspora

Experience the Full Program with Our Inclusive Ticket Package!

All classes are all FREE to make programming more accessible, but this class pack is if you would like to make a donation of $25 to attend all day.

Unlock access to all main activities and immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of dance and culture. This package includes admission to the following dynamic classes:

West African Dance – Conakry, Guinea

CaribFunk Technique: Hip-Mancipation, The Erotic, and Caribbean Cultural Performance

Olujimi Fundamental

Sacred Movement: Ritual Roots in Caribbean Dance

West African Dance – Dances of Mali

Note: The Kids/Community Class is not included in this package