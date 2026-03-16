2026 Rhythm Routes: Exploring Dance Traditions of the African Diaspora

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Experience the Full Program with Our Inclusive Ticket Package!
All classes are all FREE to make programming more accessible, but this class pack is if you would like to make a donation of $25 to attend all day.
Unlock access to all main activities and immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of dance and culture. This package includes admission to the following dynamic classes:
Note: The Kids/Community Class is not included in this package
Instructor: Souleymane “Solo” Sana
FREE Kids/Community class
Taught to live drumming!
Explore the vibrant dances of Mali through movement and songs. Perfect for families!
Important Details:
Instructor: Mami Sayon Camara
West African Dance - Conakry, Guinea
Taught to live drumming!
This dynamic workshop explores the vibrant movements and intricate polyrhythms that define Guinean dance—a form celebrated for its athleticism and deep cultural roots. Originally from Conakry, Guinea, Mami Sayon Camara is a highly accomplished dance artist with decades of experience as a dancer, performer, and musician. Her teaching style is both accessible and enriching, making this workshop open to all skill levels.
Instructor: Souleymane “Solo” Sana
West African Dance - Dances of Mali
Taught to live drumming!
Explore the cultural significance, rhythm, and movement of Mande dance under the guidance of one of Mali’s most accomplished artists. This all-levels West African dance workshop, taught to the vibrant rhythms of a live djembe orchestra, focuses on the traditional dances of the Mande people. Rooted in the heritage of one of the most historically significant ethnic groups in West Africa, Mande dances reflect the cultural legacy of the Mali Empire, renowned for its wealth, scholarship, and influence across the region. Solo’s authentic teaching style combines precision and cultural depth, making this workshop an enriching experience for beginners and seasoned dancers alike.
Instructor: A'Keitha Carey
CaribFunk Technique: Hip-Mancipation, The Erotic, and Caribbean Cultural Performance
This movement class will explore Hip-Mancipation and erotic performance in CaribFunk Technique. CaribFunk is “A fusion dance technology that incorporates traditional and social Afro-Caribbean, modern, classical ballet, and fitness elements that identifies the body as site of knowledge, illuminating the transformative performances of the pelvis (hip wine) as experienced in the Caribbean cultural performances inclusive of but not limited to Bahamian Junkanoo, Jamaican Dancehall, and Trinidadian Carnival. I have coined the term Hip-Mancipation and constructed a more nuanced definition of erotic performance which examines ten dimensions to discuss how these performances demonstrate the complex human experiences that women have while performing or experiencing the music being performed through them.
Instructor: Michelle Grant-Murray
Olujimi Fundamental is a dance form that focuses on celebratory, heightened, authentic and intuitive movements, gestures and shapes of the body. The form centers the development and progression of a healthy, physical and diversified dancer. The primary focus connects the muscularity, skeletal, coordination and ancestral movement memory that exists within embodied movement forms. Olujimi focuses on:
Class will include movement forms of the African Diaspora, African American Social dance, Improvisation, and joy!
Instructor: Dr. Yanique Hume
Sacred Movement: Ritual Roots in Caribbean Dance
Taught to live drumming!
This workshop explores how dance in the Caribbean emerged from sacred and communal rituals brought by African ancestors and reshaped through local traditions. Focusing on Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba, participants will experience how rhythm, movement, and spiritual intention intersect in ceremonial practices. Through guided movement and cultural context, we examine how dance functions not only as performance but also as a form of prayer, healing, and connection with the spirit world.
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