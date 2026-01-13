County of Lampasas Rodeo Association

Hosted by

County of Lampasas Rodeo Association

About this event

2026 Riata Roundup Sponsorships

2351 Farm to Market 580

Lampasas, TX 76550, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement throughout the event venue
Onsite display and giveaway options
2 Box Seats
(16) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Announcer Stand
$2,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement at the announcer stand
(8) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Hospitality
$2,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement at the announcer stand
(8) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Chute Sponsor
$2,000

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on chute gates
(8) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Alley Gate Sponsor
$2,000

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the alley gate
(6) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Events Available: Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway, Tie Down Roping, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Ranch Bronc Riding,

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(6) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Mutton Bustin Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(6) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Clown Act Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(6) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Rodeo Queen Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(6) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

County Team Roping Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(4) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Out Gate Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the out gate
(4) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Header Box Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the header box gate
(4) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Heeler Box Sponsorship
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the heeler box gate
(4) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Special Kids Rodeo Sponsor
$1,500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the heeler box gate
(4) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in Hospitality/VIP Area
(2) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Timed Event Let Out Gate Sponsor
$750

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the timed event let out gate
(2) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Tractor Sponsor
$750

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement on the tractor
Recognition throughout the event

Arena Sponsor
$500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(2) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

Calf Scramble Sponsor
$500

Media inclusion (logo on digital platforms)
Banner placement in the rodeo arena
(2) VIP wristbands (Fri. & Sat., food and beverage included)
Recognition throughout the event

