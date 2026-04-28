2026 Rib Fest Roadside

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Package includes: Ten slabs of ribs, six Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and six Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: Three Rib Fest entry wristbands and three tasting punch cards.
***$376 retail value***
Package includes: six slabs of ribs, four Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and four Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: Two Rib Fest entry wristbands and two tasting punch cards.
***$240 retail value***
Package includes: Four slabs of ribs, three Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and three Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: One Rib Fest entry wristband and one tasting punch card.
***$160 retail value***
Package includes: two slabs of ribs, one Rib Fest Entry wristband (Early Bird price), and two Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS this FREE bonus item: One Rib Fest entry wristband. ***$80 retail value***
10 slabs of Ribs ***$160.00 retail value***
6 slabs of ribs ***$96.00 retail value***
2 slabs of Ribs ***$32.00 retail value***
One slab of ribs. ***$16.00 retail value***
**Single Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.
**Each Pack Contains 5 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.
**Each Pack Contains 10 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.
**Each Pack Contains 50 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!