Camp High Hopes

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Camp High Hopes

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2026 Rib Fest Roadside

Ultimate BBQ Party / Ribs and Event Package item
Ultimate BBQ Party / Ribs and Event Package item
Ultimate BBQ Party / Ribs and Event Package
$220

Package includes: Ten slabs of ribs, six Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and six Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: Three Rib Fest entry wristbands and three tasting punch cards.

***$376 retail value***

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Bringin' Home the BBQ / Ribs and Event Package item
Bringin' Home the BBQ / Ribs and Event Package item
Bringin' Home the BBQ / Ribs and Event Package
$146

Package includes: six slabs of ribs, four Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and four Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: Two Rib Fest entry wristbands and two tasting punch cards.

***$240 retail value***

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Grillin' and Chillin' / Ribs and Event Package item
Grillin' and Chillin' / Ribs and Event Package item
Grillin' and Chillin' / Ribs and Event Package
$106

Package includes: Four slabs of ribs, three Rib Fest Entry wristbands (Early Bird price), and three Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS these FREE bonus items: One Rib Fest entry wristband and one tasting punch card.

***$160 retail value***

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Get Piggy With It / Ribs and Event Package item
Get Piggy With It / Ribs and Event Package item
Get Piggy With It / Ribs and Event Package
$54

Package includes: two slabs of ribs, one Rib Fest Entry wristband (Early Bird price), and two Rib Fest tasting punch cards (Early Bird price). PLUS this FREE bonus item: One Rib Fest entry wristband. ***$80 retail value***

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Block Party (10 slabs of ribs) item
Block Party (10 slabs of ribs)
$100

10 slabs of Ribs ***$160.00 retail value***

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Family Feast (6 slabs of ribs) item
Family Feast (6 slabs of ribs)
$66

6 slabs of ribs ***$96.00 retail value***

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Twin Pack of Ribs item
Twin Pack of Ribs
$24

2 slabs of Ribs ***$32.00 retail value***

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Single Slab of Ribs item
Single Slab of Ribs
$14

One slab of ribs. ***$16.00 retail value***

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Rib Fest Raffle Ticket (One) item
Rib Fest Raffle Ticket (One)
$1

**Single Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.

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Five Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets item
Five Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets
$5

**Each Pack Contains 5 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.

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Ten Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets item
Ten Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets
$10

**Each Pack Contains 10 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.

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Fifty Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets item
Fifty Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets
$50

**Each Pack Contains 50 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets** Drawing at Rib Fest on June 27th! You do not have to be present to win. Prizes include: Traeger grill, Staycation at Hard Rock, Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and Party Feast at Famous Daves.

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