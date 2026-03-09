Middle Creek Fire & Rescue

Hosted by

Middle Creek Fire & Rescue

About this event

2026 Ride-4-Rescue Trail Ride Registration

750 Sutton Memorial Drive

Soft Shell, KY 41831, USA

1 off-road vehicle (atv/utv)
$25

Donation Includes the Ride, all Riders in that vehicle, one meal ticket per rider and each driver will be automatically entered into our two grand prizes (Cagedup fab work & whisky runner tires)

Prize 1: Cagedup Welding $1,500 fab work
$10

If you would like addition tickets for this prize, choose how many you'd like. Registration is not required to enter.

Prize 2: MTR whisky runner tire set
$10

If you would like addition tickets for this prize, choose how many you'd like. Registration is not required to enter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!