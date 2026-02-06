Piedmont Rape Crisis Center

2026 Ride to Survive

434 GA Hwy 211

Winder, GA 30680, USA

Rider
$25

Registration 9:00am

First Rider Out 10:00am

All Vehicles Welcome

Lunch Included

Passenger
$10

Non-Playing Passenger
$5

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Signature Sponsor-Company Logo will be given great prominence on event banner & t-shirt, 3 social media posts, any/all local ads, two free entries to the ride.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Recognized on event banner and t-shirt sponsor with two ride registrations.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$250

Recognized on event t-shirt with one ride registration.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$100

Recognized on event banner.

