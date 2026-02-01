2026 Rider Football Fund Raising

Hosted by
August 8th, 2pm shotgun start, Elmwood golf course. Your team of 4 will compete in our yearly golf tournament. We will contact you closer to the event with details. If you know the members of your team add them below. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
August 8th 2pm shotgun start, Elmwood golf course. Your team of 4 will compete in our yearly golf tournament, and we will promote and advertise your business at the event and on our digital platforms through out the year. We will contact you for more information closer to the event. If you know the members of your team add them below. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Not able to golf and still want to support Rider Nation. We will promote and advertise your business at the event and on our digital platforms through out the year. You will also with 2 booster club passes, for the 2026-27 sporting events. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
If you would like to make a partial payment now and write a check later please select this option. Please make checks out to RHS Booster Club, and note Football in the memo line. We will promote and advertise your business at the event and on our digital platforms through out the year. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
We are asking for a $50 meal donation for the season for each player to provide dinner and drinks the night before each game. Funds are also used for game day snacks and sports drinks. Please add your player/players on the next page. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Add a RHS sign to your driveway to show support for RHS. Add your address info on the next page. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Add a RHS football sign to your driveway to show support for our team. Add your address info on the next page. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Add a RHS Football sign you your yard with you players last name and #. If your player jersey # is not know we will contact coaches for the information. Contact [email protected] with any questions.
