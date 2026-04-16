Hosted by

41-2685302

About this event

2026 Riding for the Roses Silent Auction

Pick-up location

677 Buck Creek Rd, Kingston, TN 37763, USA

💎 Moissanite Fire™ Stud Earrings item
💎 Moissanite Fire™ Stud Earrings
$350

Starting bid

2.00 Carat Total Weight • 14kt Gold


Add timeless elegance and brilliance to any jewelry collection with these stunning Moissanite Fire™ stud earrings, set in luxurious 14kt gold.


With exceptional sparkle and radiance, these earrings deliver the look of fine diamonds—at an incredible value—making them a perfect gift or personal indulgence.


✨ Features:

  • 💎 2.00 Carat Total Weight (ctw)
  • 💛 14kt Gold Setting
  • Moissanite Fire™ gemstones (JTV collection)
  • Classic, versatile stud design
  • Suitable for everyday wear or special occasions

🌟 Why It Stands Out:

Moissanite is known for its exceptional brilliance and fire—often exceeding that of diamonds—creating a dazzling, eye-catching sparkle.

  • Highly durable (9.25–9.5 on the Mohs scale)
  • Resistant to scratching and perfect for daily wear
  • Ethically sourced and expertly crafted
  • Offers luxury beauty at a more accessible value

The Moissanite Fire™ collection by Jewelry Television® is celebrated for combining quality, durability, and radiant design.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Anniversary or special occasion gift 💝
  • Elegant everyday wear
  • Jewelry lovers seeking brilliance and value
  • A timeless addition to any collection
✨ Custom Showmanship Jacket – Pink, Ivory & Gold Sparkle ✨ item
✨ Custom Showmanship Jacket – Pink, Ivory & Gold Sparkle ✨ item
✨ Custom Showmanship Jacket – Pink, Ivory & Gold Sparkle ✨
$300

Starting bid

Size: 4/6 (Youth/Small Adult)
Condition: Gently Used
Estimated Retail Value: $2,000

Turn heads in the arena with this stunning, one-of-a-kind showmanship jacket designed to shine under the lights and command attention from the first step to the final lineup.

This beautifully crafted jacket features:

  • Elegant ivory base with soft pink accents
  • Intricate gold appliqué and scrollwork detailing
  • Hundreds of hand-placed crystals and studs for maximum sparkle
  • Eye-catching symmetrical design that flatters and enhances presentation
  • High-quality construction built for both style and performance

Perfect for:

  • Showmanship classes
  • Horsemanship or rail classes
  • Youth or small-framed competitor ready to stand out

This jacket has been gently used and well cared for, maintaining its brilliance and structure. It’s a show-ring statement piece without the brand-new price tag.

💎 Whether you're stepping into the ring for the first time or upgrading your look, this jacket delivers confidence, polish, and undeniable presence.

😂 Blue Collar Comedy VIP Collection item
😂 Blue Collar Comedy VIP Collection
$150

Starting bid

Signed Memorabilia from the Legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour


Own a piece of comedy history with this exclusive, one-of-a-kind collection featuring memorabilia from the iconic Blue Collar Comedy Tour.


This curated package brings together rare signed items and nostalgic keepsakes from some of the most beloved comedians in the country—making it a true centerpiece item for collectors and fans alike.


✨ Includes:

  • 🎬 Signed Script
  • 🖼️ Signed Poster featuring all four comedians
  • 📚 Signed Book
  • 🎟️ Signed Authentic Ticket Stub

🌟 Why This Is Special:

The Blue Collar Comedy Tour became a cultural phenomenon, featuring legendary comedians:

  • Jeff Foxworthy
  • Larry the Cable Guy
  • Bill Engvall
  • Ron White

This collection captures that era with authentic, signed memorabilia—items that are increasingly hard to find, especially as a bundled set.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Comedy fans & collectors
  • Man cave / home bar display
  • Unique gift with personality
  • Anyone who loves Americana & live entertainment
🥃 Company Distilling Bourbon Experience Package item
🥃 Company Distilling Bourbon Experience Package
$75

Starting bid

Tasting for 4 + Premium Whiskey Gift Set


Enjoy an unforgettable bourbon experience with this exclusive package from Company Distilling, combining a guided tasting for four with a beautifully presented whiskey gift set.


Perfect for a night out with friends or a unique gift for any bourbon lover.


✨ Includes:

  • 🥃 Premium Tasting for 4 Guests
    at any Company Distilling location
  • 🥃 Bottle of Straight Bourbon Whiskey
    (finished with maple wood – rich, smooth flavor profile)
  • 🥃 Two Company Distilling Whiskey Glasses

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Bourbon lovers
  • Date night or double date experience
  • Entertaining clients or friends
  • Unique gift with built-in experience
✨ Body Contouring Treatment Package item
✨ Body Contouring Treatment Package
$150

Starting bid

Localized Fat Reduction (Mesotherapy)
By Weigh To Go – Kingston, TN


Enhance your confidence with this non-surgical body contouring treatment, designed to target and reduce stubborn fat in common problem areas.


This package offers a professional mesotherapy-based fat reduction treatment, helping you achieve a more sculpted, refined look.

✨ Treatment Areas May Include:

  • Chin (double chin reduction)
  • Abdomen (stomach area)
  • Back of arms

This is a targeted, non-invasive treatment option for those looking to:

  • Improve body contour
  • Address stubborn areas resistant to diet & exercise
  • Feel more confident in their appearance

Performed by trained professionals in a clinical setting, this is a popular, modern approach to body sculpting.

📍 Location:

Weigh To Go
1000 Bradford Way, Suite 100
Kingston, TN 37763

📞 Call 865-300-0238 to schedule

🐴 “Stitched in Tradition” Handcrafted Horse Quilt item
🐴 “Stitched in Tradition” Handcrafted Horse Quilt
$200

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind piece made by the heart behind the farm

This beautiful handmade quilt was personally created and donated by the owner of the farm that Blue Point Stables calls home—a lifelong horsewoman who has spent decades caring for horses and building the foundation that makes STRIDE possible today.


Every stitch in this quilt reflects that legacy.

Featuring nine detailed horse portraits, each block captures the spirit and individuality of the horse. The rich green borders and classic design give it a timeless, rustic elegance—perfect for any horse lover’s home.

💙 Why This Piece Is Special

This isn’t just a quilt—it’s made by the hands that helped create this place.

It represents:
• A lifetime of horsemanship
• The land where STRIDE riders now grow and heal
• The deep connection between horses and people

🏡 Perfect For:

• Horse lovers and equestrians
• A meaningful heirloom with real story and provenance
• A statement piece for home, tack room, or cabin

📏 Details:

• Handmade by the donor
• One-of-a-kind
• 9 horse portrait panels
• Coordinated green and neutral tones
• Excellent condition

💆‍♀️✨ Kingston Spa Day & Self-Care Experience item
💆‍♀️✨ Kingston Spa Day & Self-Care Experience
$125

Starting bid

Relax • Refresh • Renew


Indulge in the ultimate day of pampering with this all-inclusive spa and beauty package, featuring top local services and handcrafted products from Kingston-area favorites.


From hair to nails to total relaxation, this package offers a complete self-care experience from head to toe.


✨ Includes:

  • 💇‍♀️ (2) Cut & Style Certificates from Hairology
  • 💅 $50 Gift Certificate to Angel Nails
  • 🧖‍♀️ Halo Salt Cave Experience (Choose three services – $80 value)
    Options include:
    • Salt Cave Session
    • Infrared Sauna
    • Red Light Therapy
    • Salt Booth
    • Detox Foot Bath (Ionic or Magnesium)
    • Massage Chair Session
  • 🍝 $15 Gift Certificate to Gondolier Restaurant
  • 🐐 Cowgirl Mack’s Goat Milk Spa Basket
    (handcrafted soaps, lotions, lip balm & more)

This is more than a spa day—it’s a full beauty + wellness experience:

  • Fresh hair ✨
  • Relaxing spa treatment 🧖‍♀️
  • Nails 💅
  • A meal out 🍝
  • Plus luxurious products to enjoy at home

All while supporting local businesses in our community.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • A full “glow-up” day
  • Mother’s Day gift
  • Girls’ day out
  • Anyone needing a well-deserved reset
🛋️🍷 “Cuddle Up & Relax” At-Home Experience Basket item
🛋️🍷 “Cuddle Up & Relax” At-Home Experience Basket
$125

Starting bid

The Ultimate Cozy Night In


Skip the crowds and enjoy the perfect night at home with this thoughtfully curated comfort and relaxation bundle, designed to help you unwind, recharge, and indulge.


From warm blankets to movie night essentials, this package has everything you need for a cozy, stress-free evening.


✨ Includes:

  • 🧺 Collapsible Laundry Basket (perfect for cozy setup or everyday use)
  • 🛏️ Husband Pillow (Backrest Pillow)
  • 🍷 Bottle of Red Wine
  • 🔥 Heated Blanket
  • 💆‍♀️ 5-Piece Massage Kit
  • 🌿 10-Piece Aromatherapy Set
  • 🍿 Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper + Popcorn
  • 🎬 $50 Fandango Gift Card (rent movies at home)
  • 🚗🍔 $100 DoorDash Gift Card (order your favorite meal in)

This isn’t just a basket—it’s a complete night-in experience:

  • Order dinner 🍔
  • Watch a movie 🎬
  • Sip wine 🍷
  • Get cozy under a heated blanket 🔥
  • Relax with aromatherapy + massage 💆‍♀️

Everything is included to create the perfect stay-at-home escape.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Couples
  • Busy families
  • Anyone needing a cozy reset
  • Gift for friends, parents, or newlyweds
📸 Professional Photo Session Package item
📸 Professional Photo Session Package
$80

Starting bid

By Susan Kohlstedt Photography


Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional photography session by Susan Kohlstedt.


Whether you're celebrating family, milestones, or updating your professional image, this package delivers beautiful, high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come.


✨ Choose One Session:

  • 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Photo Session
  • 🎓 Senior Photo Session
  • 💼 Professional Headshots
  • 💕 Couples Photo Session

📍 Includes:

  • Session at a Knoxville-area location
  • High-quality, professionally edited images
  • Digital downloads via a private online gallery

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Families updating photos
  • High school seniors
  • Professionals needing headshots
  • Couples capturing special moments
🌹 “Run for the Roses” Custom Leather Boots item
🌹 “Run for the Roses” Custom Leather Boots
$125

Starting bid

Exclusive – Rodeo Quincy (Visalia, CA)


Make a statement with these stunning custom leather boots, featuring bold red rose embroidery and striking western detailing. This one-of-a-kind pair blends craftsmanship, style, and personality—perfect for anyone who loves standout western fashion.


Nicknamed “Run for the Roses,” these boots are a perfect fit for your Kentucky Derby–inspired evening.


✨ Features:

  • Genuine leather construction
  • Beautiful red rose embroidery throughout 🌹
  • Decorative stitching and metal accent details
  • Goodyear welt construction (quality, durable build)
  • Made in Mexico
  • Exclusive design created for Rodeo Quincy (Visalia, CA)

👢 Fit:

  • Marked Women’s Size 8½
  • Fits like a true 8 (Medium width)

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Western fashion lovers
  • Derby party wear (standout piece!)
  • Horse show spectators & barn style
  • Unique gift item
😂 Jeff Foxworthy Signed Fan Collection item
😂 Jeff Foxworthy Signed Fan Collection
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Apparel & Books from a Comedy Legend


Take home a piece of comedy history with this exclusive Jeff Foxworthy fan bundle, featuring multiple personally signed items from one of America’s most iconic comedians.


Best known for his legendary “You might be a redneck…” humor, Jeff Foxworthy has been a cornerstone of American comedy for decades—and this collection is a must-have for any fan.

✨ Includes:

  • 👕 2 Signed T-Shirts
  • 📚 2 Autographed Books

🌟 Why It Stands Out:

This is a true fan collection—not just a single signature item. With multiple signed pieces, it offers both collectability and versatility:

  • Wear it
  • Display it
  • Gift it

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Jeff Foxworthy fans
  • Comedy lovers
  • Unique gift with personality
  • Man cave or entertainment room display
🍷🎬 Oak Ridge Date Night Experience item
🍷🎬 Oak Ridge Date Night Experience
$70

Starting bid

Dinner • Movie • Wine


Enjoy the perfect night out (or two!) with this thoughtfully curated date night package in Oak Ridge—featuring great food, entertainment, and a touch of indulgence.


Whether it’s a romantic evening, a fun outing, or a meaningful gift, this package delivers a complete dinner-and-a-movie experience with elevated local dining options.

✨ Includes:

  • 🍽️ $50 Gift Certificate to Dean’s Restaurant
  • 🔥🍽️ Dinner for Two at Fire & Salt (gift certificate)
  • 🎬 (2) Movie Passes to Cinemark Theatres
  • 🍷 2 Bottles of Wine

This package offers multiple experiences:

  • A casual local favorite (Dean’s)
  • An elevated dining experience (Fire & Salt)
  • A night at the movies
  • Wine to enjoy along the way

It’s flexible, memorable, and perfect for planning more than one special evening.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Date nights (one or multiple!)
  • Couples
  • Gift for anniversaries or special occasions
  • Friends’ night out
📦✨ Amazon Mystery Box item
📦✨ Amazon Mystery Box
$30

Starting bid

What’s Inside? That’s the Fun Part.


Take a chance on surprise and excitement with this curated Amazon Mystery Box—packed with a mix of popular, useful, and fun items you won’t see until you win!


From home goods to gadgets, self-care items to everyday favorites, this box is designed to deliver variety, value, and a little bit of adventure.

🎁 What You Might Find:

  • 🏠 Home & lifestyle items
  • 🔌 Gadgets & accessories
  • 💆‍♀️ Self-care or wellness products
  • 🍳 Kitchen or everyday essentials
  • 🎉 Fun, unexpected finds

(Exact contents remain a surprise!)

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Anyone who loves a surprise
  • Families
  • Gift giving
  • Bargain hunters & treasure seekers
🥃 “Race Day Bourbon Set” item
🥃 “Race Day Bourbon Set”
$60

Starting bid

Whiskey Gift Set + Jack Daniel’s McLaren Edition


Elevate your home bar with this premium bourbon gift set, featuring a stylish whiskey decanter set paired with a limited-edition Jack Daniel’s McLaren bottle—a perfect combination of craftsmanship and character.


Whether you’re celebrating Derby Day or enjoying a quiet evening, this package delivers a complete bourbon experience.


✨ Includes:

  • 🥃 Whiskey Decanter Gift Set
    (decanter + glasses in presentation box)
  • 🥃 Jack Daniel’s McLaren Edition Bottle
    (collector-style bottle with bold design)

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Bourbon lovers
  • Home bar enthusiasts
  • Derby party hosting
  • Unique gift for him (or couples)
🎟️😂 Blue Collar Comedy Memorabilia Collection item
🎟️😂 Blue Collar Comedy Memorabilia Collection
$60

Starting bid

Classic Keepsakes from an Iconic Comedy Era


Take a trip back to one of the most beloved eras in American comedy with this fun and nostalgic memorabilia bundle from the legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour.


This collection brings together authentic keepsakes that celebrate the humor, personality, and unforgettable moments that made the tour a cultural phenomenon.

✨ Includes:

  • 🖼️ Signed Poster featuring all four comedians
  • 🎟️ Signed Authentic Ticket Stub
  • 🗿 Jeff Foxworthy Collectible Statue

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Comedy fans
  • Collectors of entertainment memorabilia
  • Man cave / bar décor
  • Unique and lighthearted gift
🖤 “Eye of a Mare” – Original Charcoal Equine Portrait item
🖤 “Eye of a Mare” – Original Charcoal Equine Portrait item
🖤 “Eye of a Mare” – Original Charcoal Equine Portrait
$100

Starting bid

14” x 17” | Original Artwork | Valued at $400


There is a quiet wisdom in a good horse—and this powerful original charcoal portrait captures it beautifully.


“Eye of a Mare” reflects the soul of a very special aged Quarter Horse mare who faithfully carried countless beginner and novice riders through their first experiences—first lessons, first trail rides, and first moments in the show pen.


With unwavering steadiness and a gentle spirit, she offered confidence, safety, and trust to every child who sat in the saddle. This piece honors her quiet strength and lifelong dedication to teaching.


Details:
• Original charcoal drawing (not a print)
• Size: 14” x 17”
• Framed and ready to display
• Created by local artist Janicia West, Equine Art by Janicia


🌟 About the Artist:
Janicia West is a local artist known for her striking charcoal equine portraits. Born legally blind due to a hereditary eye condition, she is drawn to the bold contrast and depth that charcoal provides—allowing her to bring powerful emotion and life to each piece she creates.


👉 Custom portrait commissions are available from the artist.


🎯 Perfect For:
• Horse lovers and equestrians
• Meaningful home, barn, or office décor
• A heartfelt and unique gift

🐴 Equine Dental Float & Exam item
🐴 Equine Dental Float & Exam
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Riverview Veterinary Service


Keep your horse comfortable, healthy, and performing at their best with this complimentary dental float and exam provided by Dr. Megan Rogers of Riverview Veterinary Service.


Routine dental care is essential for proper chewing, digestion, and overall well-being—making this a valuable and practical addition for any horse owner.


Expires 1/1/2027

✨ Includes:

  • Comprehensive equine dental exam
  • Professional dental float
  • Care provided by an experienced equine veterinarian

💡 Why It Matters:

Regular dental maintenance helps:

  • Improve feed efficiency and weight maintenance
  • Prevent discomfort and behavioral issues
  • Support overall health and performance

This is a must-have service for any horse owner and a great way to stay on top of your horse’s care.

🌙 “Moon Phases” Leather Halter item
🌙 “Moon Phases” Leather Halter
$60

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)

Turn heads at the barn with this stunning custom leather halter, featuring a bold moon phase design in vibrant turquoise tones set against rich leather and accented with sparkling details.


This is more than tack—it’s a statement piece.

✨ Features:

  • Premium leather halter with detailed craftsmanship
  • Striking moon phase inlay design in turquoise tones
  • Decorative crystal and concho accents
  • Adjustable fit
  • New condition

💫 Why It Stands Out:

This halter blends western artistry with a modern, eye-catching design. Perfect for photos, special occasions, or anyone who loves unique, handcrafted tack.

Custom leather halters like this—especially from boutique makers—often retail well over standard halters due to design work and detailing.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Show or photo shoots
  • Horse lovers who appreciate unique tack
  • Gift for a rider or barn owner
  • Anyone who loves a little western glam 🌵✨
💖 “Cowgirl Heart” Rope Halter & Lead Set item
💖 “Cowgirl Heart” Rope Halter & Lead Set
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)

Add a touch of western charm and personality to your tack collection with this beautiful handcrafted rope halter and lead set, featuring a stunning tooled leather heart centerpiece.


This piece blends function and artistry—perfect for everyday use, groundwork, or simply turning heads at the barn.

✨ Features:

  • Braided pink rope halter with attached lead
  • Hand-tooled leather heart centerpiece with decorative accents
  • Quality craftsmanship by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)
  • Durable and practical for groundwork or light handling
  • New condition

💡 Why It Stands Out:

Unlike standard rope halters, this one adds a custom leather design element, making it feel more like a boutique tack piece than everyday equipment. Comparable rope halters typically range from about $25–$35 for basic sets —but custom and decorative versions carry much higher perceived value.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Horse lovers & riders
  • Unique barn style
  • Gift for a young rider or horse enthusiast
  • Valentine/“heart horse” theme
🍀 “Lucky Charm” St. Patrick’s Day Leather Halter item
🍀 “Lucky Charm” St. Patrick’s Day Leather Halter
$35

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)

Bring a little luck to the barn with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted leather halter, featuring a playful St. Patrick’s Day design complete with a shamrock and rainbow detail.

Perfect for adding personality, photos, or celebrating your horse’s inner charm—this piece is guaranteed to get smiles.

✨ Features:

  • Quality leather noseband with hand-painted design
  • Fun shamrock and rainbow motif 🍀🌈
  • Durable halter with adjustable fit
  • Unique artisan craftsmanship by Little Paint Leather
  • Excellent / like new condition

💚 Why It Stands Out:

This halter blends whimsical design with functional tack, making it perfect for themed rides, holiday photos, or just brightening up everyday barn life.

Custom pieces like this are not mass-produced—making it a true one-of-a-kind find.

🎯 Perfect For:

  • St. Patrick’s Day photos & events
  • Lesson horses (kids will LOVE this)
  • Gift for a horse lover
  • Fun addition to any tack room
🐴🌵 Handcrafted Leather Hoof Pick Holder – Little Paint Lea item
🐴🌵 Handcrafted Leather Hoof Pick Holder – Little Paint Lea
$25

Starting bid

A perfect blend of craftsmanship and practicality, this beautifully handcrafted leather hoof pick holder from Little Paint Leather in Reno, Nevada is a must-have for any horse owner or equestrian.


Featuring detailed hand-tooled leather with striking blue feather design and a secure snap closure, this piece brings both Western artistry and everyday usefulness to the barn.


Features:

  • Hand-tooled leather with layered feather design in rich blue tones
  • Durable construction for daily barn use
  • Secure snap closure to keep hoof pick in place
  • Attachable loop for belt, saddle, or grooming bag
  • One-of-a-kind artisan craftsmanship

💎 Condition: New


🐎 Whether you're in the barn, at a show, or gifting your favorite horse lover, this piece is both beautiful and practical—a rare combination.

🎁 Perfect For:

  • Horse owners & riders
  • Barn essentials with style
  • Western lifestyle enthusiasts
  • Unique equestrian gifts
🌿 Rustic Horseshoe Cross – Handcrafted Tribute Piece ✝️🐴 item
🌿 Rustic Horseshoe Cross – Handcrafted Tribute Piece ✝️🐴
$75

Starting bid

Description:
This one-of-a-kind handcrafted cross is made from genuine horseshoes, creating a striking blend of rustic charm and meaningful symbolism. Each horseshoe has been thoughtfully arranged to form a beautiful cross—representing faith, strength, and the deep connection between horses and healing.


This piece carries even deeper significance: it was handmade by a local craftsman who was among the first in our community lost to COVID. Donated in his memory, this cross stands as a powerful tribute to resilience, legacy, and the impact one life can have on others.


Perfect for a home, barn, tack room, or office, it’s a meaningful statement piece for anyone who values faith, horses, and community.


Details:

  • Handmade from real horseshoes
  • Rustic metal finish
  • Ready to hang
  • Truly one-of-a-kind

Why It Matters:
Your winning bid helps fund STRIDE Equine Therapy programs—providing life-changing experiences for youth and individuals facing physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges.

🤠👜 Old Gringo Leather Messenger Bag – Soft Body Western St item
🤠👜 Old Gringo Leather Messenger Bag – Soft Body Western St
$75

Starting bid

Make a statement with this beautifully crafted Old Gringo messenger bag, blending rugged Western character with everyday functionality. Known for their high-quality leather and distinctive style, Old Gringo pieces are sought after for both fashion and durability.


Features:

  • Soft, supple leather with a unique distressed/animal-print finish
  • Adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable wear
  • Magnetic flap closure with decorative buckle accents
  • Interior includes:
    • Zipper pocket
    • Two open pockets for easy organization
  • Exterior front pocket with buckle detail for added storage

💎 Condition: Like new

🎁 Perfect For:

  • Western fashion lovers
  • Everyday carry with personality
  • Travel or work bag with style
  • Unique gift item
🦋 Native American Artisan Butterfly Bracelet item
🦋 Native American Artisan Butterfly Bracelet
$75

Starting bid

Sterling Silver | Multi-Stone Inlay | Artist Stamped | Like New

A stunning example of Native American craftsmanship, this handcrafted butterfly bracelet features intricate multi-stone inlay set in sterling silver, creating a vibrant and meaningful statement piece.


Features:

  • 🦋 Butterfly design symbolizing transformation, hope, and renewal
  • 💎 Multi-stone inlay (turquoise, coral, lapis, and other natural stones)
  • ✨ Sterling silver construction
  • 🔖 Artist stamped (authentic artisan work)
  • Open cuff style for adjustable fit

Details:

  • Bold, colorful inlay with exceptional craftsmanship
  • Each stone carefully set to create a striking mosaic pattern
  • Condition: Like new

A beautiful collector’s piece or wearable work of art.

💙 Why It Matters

Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted programs in our community.

✨ Ross-Simons “Moonlight Elegance” Necklace & Earring Set item
✨ Ross-Simons “Moonlight Elegance” Necklace & Earring Set
$50

Starting bid

Multi-Strand Moonstone & Pearl | New, Never Worn

From Ross-Simons, a trusted name in fine jewelry, this elegant set features luminous moonstone chips layered with delicate pearl accents for a timeless, sophisticated look.


Set Includes:

  • 🌙 Multi-strand moonstone necklace with pearl accents
  • 💎 Coordinating drop earrings
  • Secure clasp closure

Details:

  • Genuine moonstone with soft, iridescent glow
  • Classic neutral tones—perfect for formal or everyday wear
  • Brand new, never worn

Perfect for weddings, special occasions, or as a refined statement piece.

💙 Why It Matters

Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, providing life-changing equine-assisted programs for local youth and individuals with disabilities.

💎 Stauer Sterling Silver Turquoise Jewelry Set item
💎 Stauer Sterling Silver Turquoise Jewelry Set
$45

Starting bid

Necklace & Earrings | New, Never Worn | Gift Box Included

From Stauer, this elegant jewelry set features vibrant turquoise accents set in sterling silver for a timeless Southwestern-inspired look.


Set Includes:

  • 💎 Sterling silver pendant necklace with turquoise inlay
  • 💎 Matching drop earrings
  • 🎁 Original Stauer gift box (ready to give!)

Details:

  • Genuine sterling silver
  • Eye-catching turquoise tones
  • Classic circular design with intricate detailing
  • Condition: Brand new, never worn

Perfect as a gift or for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

💙 Why It Matters

Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted programs in our community.

⚓ “Ocean Treasures” Sterling Silver Nautical Bracelet item
⚓ “Ocean Treasures” Sterling Silver Nautical Bracelet item
⚓ “Ocean Treasures” Sterling Silver Nautical Bracelet
$45

Starting bid

Natural Stones | Artisan Style | New Condition

Inspired by the beauty of the sea, this unique sterling silver bracelet features a collection of ocean-themed elements and natural stones, creating a one-of-a-kind statement piece.


Features:

  • ⚓ Nautical motifs including seahorses, starfish, and ocean-inspired links
  • 🌊 Genuine natural stones with earthy, coastal tones
  • 💎 Sterling silver construction with artisan detailing
  • 🔗 Toggle clasp closure for secure and easy wear

Details:

  • Mixed textures and dimensional design
  • Neutral tones with subtle sparkle accents
  • Condition: New / never worn

A perfect piece for beach lovers, collectors of artisan jewelry, or anyone who appreciates distinctive, handcrafted style.

💙 Why It Matters

Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide transformative equine-assisted experiences in our community.

🤠🌵 “Cowgirl Spirit” Statement Necklace – Little Paint Leat item
🤠🌵 “Cowgirl Spirit” Statement Necklace – Little Paint Leat
$35

Starting bid

Turn heads with this bold and vibrant Western statement necklace, handcrafted by Little Paint Leather in Reno, Nevada. This eye-catching piece blends rustic charm with artistic flair, making it a standout addition to any Western wardrobe.


Features:

  • Large red stone-style beads with natural veining (turquoise-inspired look)
  • Accents of deep blue and green beads for a striking color contrast
  • Antique-style metal chain and connectors
  • Signature pendant featuring three cowgirls in classic Western attire
  • Lightweight but impactful statement design

💎 Condition: New


🎨 This necklace captures the essence of Western heritage and cowgirl confidence—perfect for rodeos, horse shows, nights out, or adding personality to everyday wear.

🎁 Perfect For:

  • Western fashion lovers
  • Horse and rodeo enthusiasts
  • Unique, artisan jewelry collectors
  • Gift for a bold, confident cowgirl
🌊 “Let’s Go to the Beach” Jewelry Set item
🌊 “Let’s Go to the Beach” Jewelry Set item
🌊 “Let’s Go to the Beach” Jewelry Set
$35

Starting bid

Necklace • Earrings • Bracelet | Like New

Bring the sparkle of the seaside to your style with this stunning, ocean-inspired jewelry set! Featuring vibrant coastal colors and whimsical details, this collection captures the magic of sun, sand, and sea.


Set Includes:

  • 🐚 Statement necklace with starfish, sea turtle, and shell accents
  • 🧜‍♀️ Unique mermaid & shell drop earrings (mismatched, artistic design)
  • 🌊 Coordinating charm bracelet with shells, pearls, and aqua tones

Details:

  • Gold-tone chain and hardware
  • Embellished with crystals, beads, and iridescent accents
  • Beautiful shades of turquoise, aqua, and ocean blues
  • Condition: Like new

Perfect for beach lovers, vacation wear, or adding a bold, fun statement to any outfit!

💙 Why It Matters

Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted experiences for youth and individuals with disabilities.

🤠 Vintage Cowgirl Stretch Bracelet – Western Charm Classic item
🤠 Vintage Cowgirl Stretch Bracelet – Western Charm Classic
$15

Starting bid

Add a touch of Western flair to your collection with this unique cowgirl-themed stretch bracelet. Featuring a series of oval panels with vintage-style cowgirl imagery, this piece captures the spirit of the American West—strong, stylish, and timeless.


Details:

  • Stretch bracelet design (one size fits most)
  • Oval panels with cowgirl illustrations in warm, vintage tones
  • Smooth, glossy finish with rich brown borders
  • Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear or special occasions
  • Condition: Like new

💫 Whether you're a horse lover, Western enthusiast, or just love statement jewelry, this bracelet is a standout piece that pairs beautifully with both casual and dressy looks.


🎁 Perfect for:

  • Western fashion lovers
  • Horse enthusiasts
  • Unique gift giving
  • Adding character to any outfit
🐔🥚 Egg-Cellent Farmhouse Basket item
🐔🥚 Egg-Cellent Farmhouse Basket
$40

Starting bid

Fresh from Blue Point Stables


Bring home a charming blend of farmhouse style, kitchen fun, and true farm-to-table goodness with this egg-themed bundle—featuring fresh eggs straight from the chickens of Blue Point Stables.


This basket isn’t just a gift—it’s a connection to the farm, the horses, and the heart behind STRIDE.

✨ Includes:

  • 👩‍🍳 Festive Egg-Themed Apron
  • 🥚 Whimsical Ceramic Egg Separator
  • 🍳 Egg Whisk
  • 🥚 Refrigerator Egg Holder
  • 🧺 6 Dozen Farm-Fresh Eggs Subscription

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Home cooks & bakers
  • Farm-to-table enthusiasts
  • Families who love fresh eggs
  • Thoughtful, practical gift

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!