2026 Riding for the Roses Silent Auction

2.00 Carat Total Weight • 14kt Gold





Add timeless elegance and brilliance to any jewelry collection with these stunning Moissanite Fire™ stud earrings, set in luxurious 14kt gold.





With exceptional sparkle and radiance, these earrings deliver the look of fine diamonds—at an incredible value—making them a perfect gift or personal indulgence.





✨ Features:

💎 2.00 Carat Total Weight (ctw)

💛 14kt Gold Setting

✨ Moissanite Fire™ gemstones (JTV collection)

Classic, versatile stud design

Suitable for everyday wear or special occasions

🌟 Why It Stands Out:

Moissanite is known for its exceptional brilliance and fire—often exceeding that of diamonds—creating a dazzling, eye-catching sparkle.

Highly durable ( 9.25–9.5 on the Mohs scale )

Resistant to scratching and perfect for daily wear

Ethically sourced and expertly crafted

Offers luxury beauty at a more accessible value

The Moissanite Fire™ collection by Jewelry Television® is celebrated for combining quality, durability, and radiant design.

🎯 Perfect For: