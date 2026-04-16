2026 Riding for the Roses Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2.00 Carat Total Weight • 14kt Gold
Add timeless elegance and brilliance to any jewelry collection with these stunning Moissanite Fire™ stud earrings, set in luxurious 14kt gold.
With exceptional sparkle and radiance, these earrings deliver the look of fine diamonds—at an incredible value—making them a perfect gift or personal indulgence.
Moissanite is known for its exceptional brilliance and fire—often exceeding that of diamonds—creating a dazzling, eye-catching sparkle.
The Moissanite Fire™ collection by Jewelry Television® is celebrated for combining quality, durability, and radiant design.
Starting bid
Size: 4/6 (Youth/Small Adult)
Condition: Gently Used
Estimated Retail Value: $2,000
Turn heads in the arena with this stunning, one-of-a-kind showmanship jacket designed to shine under the lights and command attention from the first step to the final lineup.
This beautifully crafted jacket features:
Perfect for:
This jacket has been gently used and well cared for, maintaining its brilliance and structure. It’s a show-ring statement piece without the brand-new price tag.
💎 Whether you're stepping into the ring for the first time or upgrading your look, this jacket delivers confidence, polish, and undeniable presence.
Starting bid
Signed Memorabilia from the Legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour
Own a piece of comedy history with this exclusive, one-of-a-kind collection featuring memorabilia from the iconic Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
This curated package brings together rare signed items and nostalgic keepsakes from some of the most beloved comedians in the country—making it a true centerpiece item for collectors and fans alike.
The Blue Collar Comedy Tour became a cultural phenomenon, featuring legendary comedians:
This collection captures that era with authentic, signed memorabilia—items that are increasingly hard to find, especially as a bundled set.
Starting bid
Tasting for 4 + Premium Whiskey Gift Set
Enjoy an unforgettable bourbon experience with this exclusive package from Company Distilling, combining a guided tasting for four with a beautifully presented whiskey gift set.
Perfect for a night out with friends or a unique gift for any bourbon lover.
Starting bid
Localized Fat Reduction (Mesotherapy)
By Weigh To Go – Kingston, TN
Enhance your confidence with this non-surgical body contouring treatment, designed to target and reduce stubborn fat in common problem areas.
This package offers a professional mesotherapy-based fat reduction treatment, helping you achieve a more sculpted, refined look.
This is a targeted, non-invasive treatment option for those looking to:
Performed by trained professionals in a clinical setting, this is a popular, modern approach to body sculpting.
Weigh To Go
1000 Bradford Way, Suite 100
Kingston, TN 37763
📞 Call 865-300-0238 to schedule
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind piece made by the heart behind the farm
This beautiful handmade quilt was personally created and donated by the owner of the farm that Blue Point Stables calls home—a lifelong horsewoman who has spent decades caring for horses and building the foundation that makes STRIDE possible today.
Every stitch in this quilt reflects that legacy.
Featuring nine detailed horse portraits, each block captures the spirit and individuality of the horse. The rich green borders and classic design give it a timeless, rustic elegance—perfect for any horse lover’s home.
This isn’t just a quilt—it’s made by the hands that helped create this place.
It represents:
• A lifetime of horsemanship
• The land where STRIDE riders now grow and heal
• The deep connection between horses and people
• Horse lovers and equestrians
• A meaningful heirloom with real story and provenance
• A statement piece for home, tack room, or cabin
• Handmade by the donor
• One-of-a-kind
• 9 horse portrait panels
• Coordinated green and neutral tones
• Excellent condition
Starting bid
Relax • Refresh • Renew
Indulge in the ultimate day of pampering with this all-inclusive spa and beauty package, featuring top local services and handcrafted products from Kingston-area favorites.
From hair to nails to total relaxation, this package offers a complete self-care experience from head to toe.
This is more than a spa day—it’s a full beauty + wellness experience:
All while supporting local businesses in our community.
Starting bid
The Ultimate Cozy Night In
Skip the crowds and enjoy the perfect night at home with this thoughtfully curated comfort and relaxation bundle, designed to help you unwind, recharge, and indulge.
From warm blankets to movie night essentials, this package has everything you need for a cozy, stress-free evening.
This isn’t just a basket—it’s a complete night-in experience:
Everything is included to create the perfect stay-at-home escape.
Starting bid
By Susan Kohlstedt Photography
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional photography session by Susan Kohlstedt.
Whether you're celebrating family, milestones, or updating your professional image, this package delivers beautiful, high-quality images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Exclusive – Rodeo Quincy (Visalia, CA)
Make a statement with these stunning custom leather boots, featuring bold red rose embroidery and striking western detailing. This one-of-a-kind pair blends craftsmanship, style, and personality—perfect for anyone who loves standout western fashion.
Nicknamed “Run for the Roses,” these boots are a perfect fit for your Kentucky Derby–inspired evening.
Starting bid
Autographed Apparel & Books from a Comedy Legend
Take home a piece of comedy history with this exclusive Jeff Foxworthy fan bundle, featuring multiple personally signed items from one of America’s most iconic comedians.
Best known for his legendary “You might be a redneck…” humor, Jeff Foxworthy has been a cornerstone of American comedy for decades—and this collection is a must-have for any fan.
This is a true fan collection—not just a single signature item. With multiple signed pieces, it offers both collectability and versatility:
Starting bid
Dinner • Movie • Wine
Enjoy the perfect night out (or two!) with this thoughtfully curated date night package in Oak Ridge—featuring great food, entertainment, and a touch of indulgence.
Whether it’s a romantic evening, a fun outing, or a meaningful gift, this package delivers a complete dinner-and-a-movie experience with elevated local dining options.
This package offers multiple experiences:
It’s flexible, memorable, and perfect for planning more than one special evening.
Starting bid
What’s Inside? That’s the Fun Part.
Take a chance on surprise and excitement with this curated Amazon Mystery Box—packed with a mix of popular, useful, and fun items you won’t see until you win!
From home goods to gadgets, self-care items to everyday favorites, this box is designed to deliver variety, value, and a little bit of adventure.
(Exact contents remain a surprise!)
Starting bid
Whiskey Gift Set + Jack Daniel’s McLaren Edition
Elevate your home bar with this premium bourbon gift set, featuring a stylish whiskey decanter set paired with a limited-edition Jack Daniel’s McLaren bottle—a perfect combination of craftsmanship and character.
Whether you’re celebrating Derby Day or enjoying a quiet evening, this package delivers a complete bourbon experience.
Starting bid
Classic Keepsakes from an Iconic Comedy Era
Take a trip back to one of the most beloved eras in American comedy with this fun and nostalgic memorabilia bundle from the legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
This collection brings together authentic keepsakes that celebrate the humor, personality, and unforgettable moments that made the tour a cultural phenomenon.
Starting bid
14” x 17” | Original Artwork | Valued at $400
There is a quiet wisdom in a good horse—and this powerful original charcoal portrait captures it beautifully.
“Eye of a Mare” reflects the soul of a very special aged Quarter Horse mare who faithfully carried countless beginner and novice riders through their first experiences—first lessons, first trail rides, and first moments in the show pen.
With unwavering steadiness and a gentle spirit, she offered confidence, safety, and trust to every child who sat in the saddle. This piece honors her quiet strength and lifelong dedication to teaching.
✨ Details:
• Original charcoal drawing (not a print)
• Size: 14” x 17”
• Framed and ready to display
• Created by local artist Janicia West, Equine Art by Janicia
🌟 About the Artist:
Janicia West is a local artist known for her striking charcoal equine portraits. Born legally blind due to a hereditary eye condition, she is drawn to the bold contrast and depth that charcoal provides—allowing her to bring powerful emotion and life to each piece she creates.
👉 Custom portrait commissions are available from the artist.
🎯 Perfect For:
• Horse lovers and equestrians
• Meaningful home, barn, or office décor
• A heartfelt and unique gift
Starting bid
Donated by Riverview Veterinary Service
Keep your horse comfortable, healthy, and performing at their best with this complimentary dental float and exam provided by Dr. Megan Rogers of Riverview Veterinary Service.
Routine dental care is essential for proper chewing, digestion, and overall well-being—making this a valuable and practical addition for any horse owner.
Expires 1/1/2027
Regular dental maintenance helps:
This is a must-have service for any horse owner and a great way to stay on top of your horse’s care.
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)
Turn heads at the barn with this stunning custom leather halter, featuring a bold moon phase design in vibrant turquoise tones set against rich leather and accented with sparkling details.
This is more than tack—it’s a statement piece.
This halter blends western artistry with a modern, eye-catching design. Perfect for photos, special occasions, or anyone who loves unique, handcrafted tack.
Custom leather halters like this—especially from boutique makers—often retail well over standard halters due to design work and detailing.
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)
Add a touch of western charm and personality to your tack collection with this beautiful handcrafted rope halter and lead set, featuring a stunning tooled leather heart centerpiece.
This piece blends function and artistry—perfect for everyday use, groundwork, or simply turning heads at the barn.
Unlike standard rope halters, this one adds a custom leather design element, making it feel more like a boutique tack piece than everyday equipment. Comparable rope halters typically range from about $25–$35 for basic sets —but custom and decorative versions carry much higher perceived value.
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Little Paint Leather (Reno, NV)
Bring a little luck to the barn with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted leather halter, featuring a playful St. Patrick’s Day design complete with a shamrock and rainbow detail.
Perfect for adding personality, photos, or celebrating your horse’s inner charm—this piece is guaranteed to get smiles.
This halter blends whimsical design with functional tack, making it perfect for themed rides, holiday photos, or just brightening up everyday barn life.
Custom pieces like this are not mass-produced—making it a true one-of-a-kind find.
Starting bid
A perfect blend of craftsmanship and practicality, this beautifully handcrafted leather hoof pick holder from Little Paint Leather in Reno, Nevada is a must-have for any horse owner or equestrian.
Featuring detailed hand-tooled leather with striking blue feather design and a secure snap closure, this piece brings both Western artistry and everyday usefulness to the barn.
✨ Features:
💎 Condition: New
🐎 Whether you're in the barn, at a show, or gifting your favorite horse lover, this piece is both beautiful and practical—a rare combination.
Starting bid
Description:
This one-of-a-kind handcrafted cross is made from genuine horseshoes, creating a striking blend of rustic charm and meaningful symbolism. Each horseshoe has been thoughtfully arranged to form a beautiful cross—representing faith, strength, and the deep connection between horses and healing.
This piece carries even deeper significance: it was handmade by a local craftsman who was among the first in our community lost to COVID. Donated in his memory, this cross stands as a powerful tribute to resilience, legacy, and the impact one life can have on others.
Perfect for a home, barn, tack room, or office, it’s a meaningful statement piece for anyone who values faith, horses, and community.
Details:
Why It Matters:
Your winning bid helps fund STRIDE Equine Therapy programs—providing life-changing experiences for youth and individuals facing physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges.
Starting bid
Make a statement with this beautifully crafted Old Gringo messenger bag, blending rugged Western character with everyday functionality. Known for their high-quality leather and distinctive style, Old Gringo pieces are sought after for both fashion and durability.
✨ Features:
💎 Condition: Like new
Starting bid
Sterling Silver | Multi-Stone Inlay | Artist Stamped | Like New
A stunning example of Native American craftsmanship, this handcrafted butterfly bracelet features intricate multi-stone inlay set in sterling silver, creating a vibrant and meaningful statement piece.
Features:
Details:
A beautiful collector’s piece or wearable work of art.
Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted programs in our community.
Starting bid
Multi-Strand Moonstone & Pearl | New, Never Worn
From Ross-Simons, a trusted name in fine jewelry, this elegant set features luminous moonstone chips layered with delicate pearl accents for a timeless, sophisticated look.
Set Includes:
Details:
Perfect for weddings, special occasions, or as a refined statement piece.
Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, providing life-changing equine-assisted programs for local youth and individuals with disabilities.
Starting bid
Necklace & Earrings | New, Never Worn | Gift Box Included
From Stauer, this elegant jewelry set features vibrant turquoise accents set in sterling silver for a timeless Southwestern-inspired look.
Set Includes:
Details:
Perfect as a gift or for adding a pop of color to any outfit.
Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted programs in our community.
Starting bid
Natural Stones | Artisan Style | New Condition
Inspired by the beauty of the sea, this unique sterling silver bracelet features a collection of ocean-themed elements and natural stones, creating a one-of-a-kind statement piece.
Features:
Details:
A perfect piece for beach lovers, collectors of artisan jewelry, or anyone who appreciates distinctive, handcrafted style.
Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide transformative equine-assisted experiences in our community.
Starting bid
Turn heads with this bold and vibrant Western statement necklace, handcrafted by Little Paint Leather in Reno, Nevada. This eye-catching piece blends rustic charm with artistic flair, making it a standout addition to any Western wardrobe.
✨ Features:
💎 Condition: New
🎨 This necklace captures the essence of Western heritage and cowgirl confidence—perfect for rodeos, horse shows, nights out, or adding personality to everyday wear.
Starting bid
Necklace • Earrings • Bracelet | Like New
Bring the sparkle of the seaside to your style with this stunning, ocean-inspired jewelry set! Featuring vibrant coastal colors and whimsical details, this collection captures the magic of sun, sand, and sea.
Set Includes:
Details:
Perfect for beach lovers, vacation wear, or adding a bold, fun statement to any outfit!
Your bid supports STRIDE Equine Therapy, helping provide life-changing equine-assisted experiences for youth and individuals with disabilities.
Starting bid
Add a touch of Western flair to your collection with this unique cowgirl-themed stretch bracelet. Featuring a series of oval panels with vintage-style cowgirl imagery, this piece captures the spirit of the American West—strong, stylish, and timeless.
✨ Details:
💫 Whether you're a horse lover, Western enthusiast, or just love statement jewelry, this bracelet is a standout piece that pairs beautifully with both casual and dressy looks.
🎁 Perfect for:
Starting bid
Fresh from Blue Point Stables
Bring home a charming blend of farmhouse style, kitchen fun, and true farm-to-table goodness with this egg-themed bundle—featuring fresh eggs straight from the chickens of Blue Point Stables.
This basket isn’t just a gift—it’s a connection to the farm, the horses, and the heart behind STRIDE.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!