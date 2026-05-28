Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

Hosted by

Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

About this event

2026 Rigdzin Dupa Drupchen - In-person attendance

23125 Fort Ross Rd

Cazadero, CA 95421

Tara House Double - Standard
$400

Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.

Tara House Double - CGF Member
$300

Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.

Dormitory - Standard
$300

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.

Dormitory - CGF Member
$250

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.

Bedding Rental for Dormitory
$15
If you need to rent bedding for your stay in the dormitory please choose this option. If you are staying in the Tara House, bedding is provided free of charge.

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