2026 RIII RMEC - Sponsors & Exhibitors

7615 Kennedy Hill Dr

San Antonio, TX 78235, USA

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Large logo and organization name on Sponsor and Donor’s page under

“Platinum Level”, link to the sponsor home page on Region III SNMA website

for 6 months, one full- page ad inside the conference program booklet,

exhibitor booth, dedicated social media post (instagram)

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Organization name on Sponsor and Donor’s page under “Gold Level”, link to

the sponsor home page on Region III SNMA website for 1 month, one full-

page ad inside conference program booklet, exhibitor booth, highlighted as a

group on our gold sponsor social media post (instagram)

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Organization name on Sponsor and Donor’s page under “Silver Level, half-

page ad inside conference program booklet, exhibitor booth

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Organization name on Sponsor and Donor’s page under “Bronze Level”,

small logo in exhibitor section of conference program booklet, exhibitor booth

Full Page Ad
$200

Full page advertisement (8.5 x 11in) in our conference booklet

Half page ad
$100

Half page advertisement (8.5 x 5.5in) in our conference booklet

