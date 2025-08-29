2026 Riot Comedy Festival & BBQ Cookoff

Hosted by
About this event
With FULL ACCESS you can reserve seats in advance to any show on the festival.
You'll have access to all exclusive festival parties including the all-you-can-eat BBQ Cook-off on April 4th.
Free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between Montrose Venues
Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like.
This was formally "VIP Experience" at previous festivals
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Festival.
Standby Access to all shows (20% reserve for all festival weekend pass holders, seated first come first serve after FULL ACCESS standby)
Come and go from the festival as much as you want.
$5 off preorder of Special Edition 2026 Riot Festival graphics T-Shirt with Artist Names on the back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!