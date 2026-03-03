2026 Riot Comedy Festival Day Passes

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About this event
Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026.
On Wednesday we will have three rounds of our National Comedy Contest featuring all 26 comedians from the contest with shows at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm held at The Riot Comedy Club at Rudayards.
Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026
Standby access to all festival shows including seeing Timmy No Brakes at The Gordy Theater, and three 2026 Riot National Comedy Contest shows at Rudyards at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm plus access to a special comedy showcase at Avant Garden at 8pm followed by a festival party starting at 10pm.
Can also attend either of our Riot Conroe events including Matthew Broussard at 8pm and a comedy showcase at 10pm.
Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like on Friday, April 3rd, 2026
Standby access to all festival shows including seeing headliner Matthew Broussard at The Gordy Theater, Isabel Hagen at Riot Comedy Club, the semi-finals of the 2026 Riot National Comedy Contest shows at Rudyards at 9pm, and You Look LIke Roast at 11pm plus access to a special party on the Casa Kenji back patio starting at 10pm
Can also attend either of our Riot Conroe events including headliner Tommy Pope at 7:30pm and a comedy showcase at 9:30pm.
Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like on Saturday, April 4th, 2026.
Standby access to all festival shows including seeing headliner Tommy Pope at The Gordy Theater, Legend Andy Huggins at The Riot at 7pm, the Finals of the 2026 Riot National Comedy Contest shows at The Riot at 9pm, and headliner Shawn Gardini at 11pm, Haha for Hope Charity Comedy show, Improv comedy, and more. Plus join us for your annual Unofficial Official Pub Crawl starting at 11:30pm in downtown Houston.
Can also attend either of our Riot Conroe events including headliner Isabel Hagen at 7:30pm and a comedy showcase at 9:30pm.
$5 off preorder of Special Edition 2026 Riot Festival graphics T-Shirt with Artist Names on the back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!