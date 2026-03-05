Haha for Hope

Hosted by

Haha for Hope

About this event

2026 Riot Comedy Festival in Conroe

219 Simonton St

Conroe, TX 77301, USA

Conroe All Weekend Festival Pass
$59

Three nights. Massive laughs. One unforgettable weekend.

The Riot Comedy Festival hits Downtown Conroe April 2–4, headlined by Matthew Broussard, Isabel Hagen, and Tommy Pope, plus a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.


Come & go from the Conroe Riot Comedy festival events as much as you'd like with six shows in three nights!

Conroe Riot Comedy Festival Pass - Thursday only
$28

Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026


Headliner Matthew Broussard at 8pm followed by a comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.

Conroe Riot Comedy Festival Pass - Friday only
$28

Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Friday, April 3rd, 2026


Headliner Tommy Pope at 7:30pm followed by a 9:30pm comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.

Conroe Riot Comedy Festival Pass - Saturday Only
$28

Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Saturday, April 4th, 2026


Headliner Isabel Hagen at 7:30pm followed by a 9:30pm comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.

T-Shirt
$30

$5 off preorder of Special Edition 2026 Riot Festival graphics T-Shirt with Artist Names on the back.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!