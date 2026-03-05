2026 Riot Comedy Festival in Conroe

Hosted by
About this event
Three nights. Massive laughs. One unforgettable weekend.
The Riot Comedy Festival hits Downtown Conroe April 2–4, headlined by Matthew Broussard, Isabel Hagen, and Tommy Pope, plus a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.
Come & go from the Conroe Riot Comedy festival events as much as you'd like with six shows in three nights!
Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026
Headliner Matthew Broussard at 8pm followed by a comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.
Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Friday, April 3rd, 2026
Headliner Tommy Pope at 7:30pm followed by a 9:30pm comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.
Come & go from the Riot Comedy festival in Conroe as much as you'd like on Saturday, April 4th, 2026
Headliner Isabel Hagen at 7:30pm followed by a 9:30pm comedy showcase with a hand-picked lineup of top comedians from across the country.
$5 off preorder of Special Edition 2026 Riot Festival graphics T-Shirt with Artist Names on the back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!