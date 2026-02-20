2026 Riparian Bird Workshop (copy)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Join the Waitlist! You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
Not a CA Central Coast Chapter TWS or SoCal Chapter TWS member before March 26, 2025 (includes camping & meals; a private room is available with a $400 add on fee see below).
CA Central Coast Chapter TWS or SoCal Chapter TWS member before March 26, 2025 (includes camping & meals; a private room is available with a $400 add on fee see below).
Don't feel up for camping? Only 3 private rooms are available in a restored historic home on-site. You MUST ALSO REGISTER for the event, this is only an ADD ON Option.
This ticket is for ONLY for confirmed instructors and workshop staff for tracking purposes. Please select the waitlist ticket option above to be added to this year's waitlist.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!