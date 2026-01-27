2026 Riptide Silent Auction

Enjoy TWO tickets (up to a $150 value!) to come aboard Seattle's Tall Ship, the historic 19th-century style gaff rigged schooner, Bay Lady for an unforgettable experience on any of our public sailing tours, departing daily from Seattle’s downtown waterfront.





Checkout the experience:

https://youtu.be/l35sN6Bpxmo





As you step aboard, you'll be transported back to an era of traditional sailing. Participate in setting the sails, turn off the engine, and enjoy a peaceful sail across the Puget Sound, with stunning sunsets and the possibility of cannon fire echoing off the untouched mountain ranges. Join us for a journey that promises both adventure and tranquility.



Use your TWO tickets to join our Harbor Sailing Tour or Evening Colors Sunset Cruise.



Tickets are redeemable for up to two years. Subject to availability. Not redeemable in cash. Drinks not included but are available for purchase aboard the ship. Cannot be used for a private event, or special event cruise.





Fair Market Value: $150

Donated by: Seattle's Tall Ship

Collected by: Riptide 14U Navy